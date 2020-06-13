/
highland beach
457 Apartments for rent in Highland Beach, FL📍
4750 S Ocean Blvd
4750 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1412 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 tastefully furnished condo with fantastic Intracoastal & water views overlooking Marina. Very open floor plan with large bedrooms and spacious balcony. Great amenities pool and beach club. Covered parking.
Bel Lido
4300 S Ocean Blvd
4300 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2200 sqft
Newly renovated, waterfront 4-bedroom town home in prestigious Highland Beach. Kitchen upgrades include white cabinets, beautiful Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and bar top seating in the kitchen.
3594 S OCEAN BL
3594 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEASONAL or OFFSEASON RENTAL!! 2BED/2BATH. NICE VIEWS OF THE OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL. GRANITE, SS APPLIANCES. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.
3401 S Ocean Blvd
3401 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1287 sqft
Stop the car-this is an oceanfront residence that feels like a home. Walk on beautiful Highland Beach-beautiful clear water-surf on windy days or read a book at the quiet ocean platform. This is entirely different than any offerings.
2909 S Ocean Blvd
2909 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1176 sqft
Direct Beachfront Unit. Just walk out your back door and you're on the Beach! Amazing endless ocean views once you step foot into the unit. Lay in bed and watch and listen to the ocean.
3604 S Ocean Boulevard
3604 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1495 sqft
Stunning recently renovated 3 BR/3BA townhome in intracoastal community with private beach. Owners have spared no expense creating this contemporary beauty. Porcelain floors in main living areas and wood in bedrooms.
3115 S Ocean Boulevard
3115 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2556 sqft
This beautifully furnished condo is ready to move in! Spectacular ocean, intracoastal and city views are just a few reasons you will love living here.
Toscana
3700 S Ocean Boulevard
3700 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT TWO BEDROOM WITH A DEN / THIRD BEDROOM. GOOD VIEWS OF INTRACOASTAL, OCEAN AND PIAZZA. FULL SERVICE BUILDING INCLUDING VALET PARKING,CONCIERGE,PRO FITNESS CENTER, TENNIS, PRIVATE BEACH CLUB,PRIVATE ELEVATOR ENTRANCE, NINE FOOT CEILINGS.
4600 S Ocean Boulevard
4600 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1533 sqft
Beautiful, bright ocean view condo with semi-private elevator which takes you directly to foyer shared by only one other resident. This very large and welcoming residence includes a huge patio overlooking the ocean.
3212 S Ocean Boulevard
3212 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1201 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED 55+ INTERCOASTAL COMMUNITY.GRANITE COUNTERTOPS..SS APPLIANCES.RENOVATED BATHROOMS AND PORCELAIN FLOORS.. DREAMING of PARADISE.. You Have Found It!! /.
3598 S Ocean Boulevard
3598 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1495 sqft
Direct intracoastal views at the Highland Beach Club. Enjoy !!Spectacular!! water views from your living room, master bedroom and kitchen in this 2 story 3 BR/3BA townhome with oversized patio (15 x 20) and master bedroom balcony intracoastal views.
3912 S Ocean Boulevard
3912 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1893 sqft
Check out this Annual Rental @ The Beach! High Floor - SE Corner with sweeping Ocean & Intracoastal Views.
4740 S Ocean Boulevard
4740 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 2 bedroom unit in prestigious Braemer building at Boca Highlands. Canal and pool view. Walk across the street to private beach club with resort like amenities. Marina and private tennis courts. Available seasonally starting Dec.
3606 S Ocean Boulevard
3606 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1571 sqft
Much sought after 3 bedroom facing the ocean Fantastic ocean views on a high floor. This unit is fully FURNISHED AS OFF SEASON RENTAL This much desired 6th floor condo master features sink/vanity, spacious tub/shower combo, and large walk in closet.
3421 S Ocean Boulevard
3421 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1128 sqft
Oceanfront, Ocean view, walk right out to the beach. Fully furnished available immediately
3114 S Ocean Boulevard
3114 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1102 sqft
Beautifully renovated and decorated with contemporary flair. No stone unturned in this fantastic 2/2 with amazing views of the gardens and ICW. The kitchen has a large window with full water views as well.
Bel Lido
1119 Highland Beach Drive
1119 Highland Beach Drive, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1200 sqft
Welcome home! Come stay at this beautifully furnished villa in the exclusive community of Highland Beach. Located directly across from the beach and just minutes to Atlantic Ave in Delray or Mizner Park in Boca Raton.
Toscana
3740 S Ocean Boulevard
3740 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
2601 sqft
WOW! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS, DESIGNER FURNISHED, ELEGANT CONDO WITH STUNNING OCEAN & IC VIEWS! IF YOU WANT THE BEST-THIS IS IT! TWO LARGE BALCONIES FACE WATER! DINE AL FRESCO-ALL OF THE TIME! TOTALLY TURN KEY! JUST BRING YOUR SUPER HAPPY SELF! CROWN
3400 S Ocean Boulevard
3400 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1412 sqft
Absolutely impeccable NW corner unit - spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath, enjoy exclusive Ocean Club amenities, gym, 2 pools, hot tub, outdoor grills, party and card rooms, tv area, private beach access, amazing lifestyle!
4748 S Ocean Boulevard
4748 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2100 sqft
RARELY LISTED HIGH FLOOR ''A'' STACK FULLY FURNISHED CONDO WITH 3 BEDROOM PLUS 3 BATH IN DALTON PLACE READY TO RENT IMMEDIATELY! THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE FOR ''OFF SEASON'' RENTAL MARCH THROUGH NOVEMBER.
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,559
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1617 sqft
In the heart of the city, near Mizner Park and Boca Town Center. Community offers residents putting green, playground, pool, yoga and dog park. Units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry and dishwasher.
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1371 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1560 sqft
Voted the #1 "Fun Town" by Travel and Leisure Magazine, Delray Bay is perfectly situated in Delray Beach.
Villa Rica
Boca Winds Apartments
530 NE 47th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
A stylish, upscale community with two pools, on-site laundry facilities, lots of parking, and ample green space. Apartments feature modern kitchens, a washer and dryer connection, and wood flooring.
Del Harbour
1700 S Ocean Blvd
1700 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront condo just steps away from Atlantic Dunes Park which features beautiful beaches & walkways. Even better, historic downtown Atlantic Ave is only 1.
