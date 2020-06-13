Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

74 Cheap Apartments for rent in Delray Beach, FL

Seacrest
1 Unit Available
801 NE 2nd Avenue
801 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,150
400 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Tropical studio with large bathroom in the heart of Delray Beach. Small kitchenette, refridgerator. Brand new modern bathroom! 1 mile to beach & 1 mile to Atlantic Ave. Fully furnished, turnkey rental.
Results within 1 mile of Delray Beach

Kings Point
1 Unit Available
895 NORMANDY S
895 Normandy Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
760 sqft
Beautifully furnished and decorated. Fully equipped. Second floor bright corner unit! Impeccable. Available annually. Updated kitchen. Laminate wood floors throughout. 55+ community. Washer and dryer in unit. 24 hr security.

Kings Point
1 Unit Available
319 Burgundy G
319 Burgundy Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
760 sqft
CLOSE TO EVERYTHING IN TOWN.
Results within 5 miles of Delray Beach
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Ashley Lake
5217 Cedar Lake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1398 sqft
Waterfront living on lush property. Walk-in closets and private laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court and pool. Playground on site.

Century Village West
1 Unit Available
364 Fanshaw
364 Fanshaw L, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 364 Fanshaw in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Kings Point
1 Unit Available
614 Monaco M
614 Monaco Way, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Beautiful and spacious furnished second floor corner unit. Conveniently located close to the elevator .

Century Village West
1 Unit Available
64 Preston
64 Preston East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
Association States 55+ Community. Beautiful 1 bedroom/1 bath. Extra storage, screened patio. Amenities include gym, pool, active clubhouse, etc. Bus transportation steps away.

Century Village West
1 Unit Available
503 Mansfield L
503 Mansfield East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
715 sqft
CORNER UNIT LOCATED ON THE THIRD FLOOR BUILDING WITH ELEVATOR. APARTMENT IS RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED $ 1,150 MONTHLY. 1 BEDROOM AND 1.5 BATHS WITH SHOWER. LARGE ENCLOSED BALCONY WITH EXTRA STORAGE.

Century Village West
1 Unit Available
421 Mansfield K
421 Mansfield L, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
835 sqft
First-floor corner unit in the resort-like gated community with all amenities including transportation, theater, gym, pools for your enjoyment.

1 Unit Available
740 Horizons W
740 Horizon Street West, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
646 sqft
LOVELY 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY. UPDATED KITCHEN, TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN, DINING AND LIVING ROOM. CARPETED BEDROOM. CARPET RECENTLY CLEANED. SCREENED BALCONY TO ENJOY THE INTRACOASTAL/OCEAN BREEZES. STORAGE CLOSET.

Boynton Town
1 Unit Available
306 E Ocean Ave Apt 110
306 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
578 sqft
Call Daniel Weissing for an immediate showing! 561 -- 777 - 6557 - This condo is less than a half mile to the beach & one block east of the brand new ''Town Square'' development by the City of Boynton Beach costing $250 million per the Palm Beach

Century Village West
1 Unit Available
3021 Hythe B
3021 Hythe B, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
916 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on third floor. Relaxing lake views from screened in balcony. Amenities include: indoor an outdoor pools, fitness center, courtesy bus service, gated 24/7...55+New appliances installed prior to tenant move-in

1 Unit Available
1250 Old Boynton Road
1250 Old Boynton Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
551 sqft
Great 1 bedroom/ 1 bath corner apartment. New tile throughout with lots of light. Washer and Dryer on the premises.

1 Unit Available
800 Horizon W
800 Horizon Street West, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
587 sqft
Stunning condominium, in pristine condition and totally upgraded. The community is located right on the Intracoastal, & just a few minutes away from the beach. It is like living in vacation all year around!! Hurry it will not last long.

Century Village West
1 Unit Available
246 Suffolk F
246 Suffolk F, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
601 sqft
CENTURY VILLAGE IS ONE OF THE BEST 55 PLUS COMMUNITIES IN BOCA RATON . YOU WILL ENJOY A RESORT STYLE OF LIVING. A BEAUTIFUL CLUB HOUSE, SHOWS, FREE MOVIES, INSIDE POOLS, ALL KINDS OF EXERCISE, ACTIVITIES AND CARD GAMES ROOMS ,.

1 Unit Available
130 NE 26th Avenue
130 26th Avenue Northeast, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
982 sqft
Fully Remodeled 2/2 condo. 4th (top) floor. Elevator in building. Furnished. Kitchen with granite counter tops. Bathrooms redone. Enclosed Florida room to use as office or den. This is an over 55 community. No pets allowed.

Century Village West
1 Unit Available
260 Suffolk G
260 Suffolk G, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
601 sqft
first floor, freshly painted with a garden view. one bedroom one bath, with a patio facing South. convenient location next to mailbox, laundry & storage locker. water,cable tv and internet included.

Villages of Oriole
1 Unit Available
6805 Moonlit Drive
6805 Moonlit Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1148 sqft
5 MONTH FURNISHED RENTAL AVAILABLE TILL NOVEMBER 30TH CORNER Villa 2/2 + den 2 car driveway &carport for covered parking. Tile throughout w/d in Kitchen closet. 55+ community, NO PETS, NO SMOKERS,$200 extra a month for all utilities included.

Kings Point
1 Unit Available
318 Brittany G
318 Brittany Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
726 sqft
Second floor with a lift /elevator. Completely remodel and Cozy Updated condo . This is a corner with 1 master Bedroom and 1 and half bathrooms. New kitchen cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Newer water heater and new central A/C.

1 Unit Available
2303 S Federal Hwy S
2303 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
614 sqft
GREAT LOCAL RENTAL, WALKING DISTANCE TO PUBLIX, SHOPPING, DINING, CLOSE TO BEACHES, AND BETHESDA NEW A/C LAST MONTH, CABLE AND WATER INCLUDED IN RENT, TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC AND WIFI

1 Unit Available
1210 Old Boynton Road
1210 Old Boynton Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
551 sqft
First Floor one bedroom apartment. Freshly Painted, Large walk-in Master. Tile in living area. close to entertainment, shopping and restaurants. easy access to major highways.

Kings Point
1 Unit Available
90 Monaco B
90 Monaco Court, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
726 sqft
Beautifully 1 bedroom , 1.5 bath condo enclosed porch &carpet & tiled floor.

1 Unit Available
2161 NE 1st Court
2161 Northeast 1st Court, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
632 sqft
FURNISHED TURNKEY 2ND FLOOR 1 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN THIS ACTIVE 55+ COMMUNITY OF VILLAGE ROYALE, WITH NEWER LAMINATE FLOORING IN THE MAIN AREA & BEDROOM, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, REAR PATIO WITH POOL VIEW AND ALSO FACING SHUFFLEBOARD

Kings Point
1 Unit Available
50 Brittnay
50 Brittany Place, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
726 sqft
Band NEW KITCHEN With NEW APPLIANCES!Water Views From Screened Patio. Washer & Dryer In Unit. First Floor Location. Enjoy All The Activities Kings Point Has To Offer.

June 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report. Delray Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Delray Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Delray Beach rents decline sharply over the past month

Delray Beach rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Delray Beach stand at $1,197 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,517 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Delray Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Delray Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Delray Beach

    As rents have increased slightly in Delray Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Delray Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Delray Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,517 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Delray Beach.
    • While Delray Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Delray Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Delray Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

