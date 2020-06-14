Apartment List
204 Apartments for rent in Delray Beach, FL with gym

Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
12 Units Available
The Franklin
320 Franklin Club Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,619
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,567
1445 sqft
Centrally-located and convenient, these units offer amenities like single garages, ceiling fans, deep soaking tubs and free-standing showers, expansive kitchen islands and modern wood cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
11 Units Available
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,829
730 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1254 sqft
Within a diverse community near local shops and cafes. A modern community with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, coffee bar and gym. Smoke-free and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
48 Units Available
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,811
1362 sqft
Garden and townhome-style apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Play tennis, swim and have a barbecue on site. Beside I-95 for convenient transportation. Near Delray Marketplace and Delray Beach.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,338
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,503
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community includes parking, pool, putting green, doorman and bike storage. Unit features hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and ice maker. Located close to Veterans Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments
5600 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,391
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1421 sqft
Timeless Delray Beach accommodation with stunning pool panoramas. Large units have bathtubs, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. On-site swimming pool, volleyball court and game room. East of Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lavers
15 Units Available
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,509
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1283 sqft
Spacious apartments with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community has tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
Midtown Delray
2200 Bloods Grove Cir, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,477
1798 sqft
Situated just off Linton Blvd, these stunning luxury townhomes feature natural wood floors, quartz countertops, plenty of extra storage space, boutique kitchens. Relax in the community clubhouse or work out at the 24-hour on-site gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
50 Units Available
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1414 sqft
A country club-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous, including volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. The apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hanover
14 Units Available
Villas D'Este
125 via D Este Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,005
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1690 sqft
For the prestigious life of luxury, Villas D'Este is the only place to be. These spacious townhomes are set on eighteen acres of beautifully landscaped lake surroundings.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
10X Living Delray
14050 Pacific Point Place, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,444
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1260 sqft
Close to Florida's Turnpike and Delray Marketplace. Apartments feature pendant lighting, quartz counters, USB charging ports and private outdoor areas. On-site cinema, tennis court, spa and dog park. Residents have access to lakeside walking trails.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,705
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1480 sqft
Luxurious Delray Beach apartment community located across from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Bathtubs, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Salt water swimming pool, clubhouse and business center. Situated on Federal Highway.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Delray Station
1720 Depot Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,580
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,329
1330 sqft
Open plan living space features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to pool with private cabanas, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, putting green and playground. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,459
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,497
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1212 sqft
Luxury workforce apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish ceramic tile throughout. Complex features 24-hour gym, pool and relaxing outdoor areas. Just off Congress Avenue and close to I-95 and State Road 806.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
15 Units Available
Siena at Tuscany
8061 Red Jasper Ln, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1438 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Florida's Turnpike. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, and granite counters. Community has dog park, game room, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
15 Units Available
Atlantico at Tuscany
8085 Tumblestone Ct, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature patios or balconies, ceramic tile floors and radiant cooktops. Community includes pool with built-in bar, gazebo grill area and fitness center. Located in Delray, steps from beaches, bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
25 Units Available
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1371 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1560 sqft
Voted the #1 "Fun Town" by Travel and Leisure Magazine, Delray Bay is perfectly situated in Delray Beach.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,727
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,738
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1157 sqft
Studio, one- or two-bedroom floor plans in new community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, carpet, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pet-friendly community with pool, gym, bike storage, bbq/grill. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Beach.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pines of Delray North
1 Unit Available
1421 NW 20th Ave
1421 Northwest 20th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1148 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Pines of Delray 55+ active adult community. this community has it all from swimming, tennis, gym, game room, a clubhouse, shuffleboard and a spa.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2380 Black Olive Blvd
2380 Black Olive Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1167 sqft
Beautiful, unfurnished annual rental. 2 bedroom, 2 bath rental in much sought after Pines of Delray. 2 large bedrooms offer plenty of space and living area.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
72 SE 6th Ave
72 Southeast 6th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1769 sqft
MOVE RIGHT IN! BE PREPARED TO FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS CHARMING AND SOPHISTICATED 3B/3.5B TOWNHOME. IN SOUGHT AFTER DOWNTOWN DELRAY. WALK OR BIKE FROM THE YOUR DOOR TO TRENDY ATLANTIC AVE AND THE BEACH.THIS GEM HAS TILE AND WOOD FLOORING.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
32 SE 2nd Ave.
32 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Worthing Place Short Term Rental Available May 1st 2020 thru mid August. Min rental period 2-3 months. Hot Downtown Delray Beach! CASUAL. URBAN. CHIC.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1215 K Crystal
1215 Crystal Way, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Larger 1 bedroom 1 bath with lake view in a gated community. Close to major roads and Atlantic Ave. Granite counters and stainless appliances. Full size washer/dryer in unit. Ground floor unit near the BBQ area and fitness center. Easy approval.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pineapple Grove
1 Unit Available
255 NE 3rd Avenue
255 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Fabulous Downtown Delray Beach ** walk to Atlantic Avenue & Pineapple Grove.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4503 Highgate Dr
4503 Highgate Drive, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1887 sqft
This charming town home boasts carpet, tile, stylish lighting and updated bathroom fixtures. Enjoy a gourmet kitchen with double ovens, granite counter tops, and center island stove with a stainless steel hood.
City Guide for Delray Beach, FL

"A friend I call to Show my Paradise / and share the secret rooted / inside my heart, with all my soul / My loved Delray Beach / The "All-America" city / Blessed, and so dear to me! - (Florida Angel, "My Secret Spot in Delray Beach")

Home to just over 60,000 residents, Delray Beach has more than four miles of beach right on the Atlantic coast. Sandwiched between Boca Raton to the north and Boynton Beach to the south, this small city enjoys incredibly moderate temperatures all year round. Annual lows rarely drop below 57 degrees and the summer high stays around 90 degrees. Sweater weather is a thing of the past in this picturesque Florida coastal city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Delray Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Delray Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Delray Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

