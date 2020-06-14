204 Apartments for rent in Delray Beach, FL with gym
"A friend I call to Show my Paradise / and share the secret rooted / inside my heart, with all my soul / My loved Delray Beach / The "All-America" city / Blessed, and so dear to me! - (Florida Angel, "My Secret Spot in Delray Beach")
Home to just over 60,000 residents, Delray Beach has more than four miles of beach right on the Atlantic coast. Sandwiched between Boca Raton to the north and Boynton Beach to the south, this small city enjoys incredibly moderate temperatures all year round. Annual lows rarely drop below 57 degrees and the summer high stays around 90 degrees. Sweater weather is a thing of the past in this picturesque Florida coastal city.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Delray Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.