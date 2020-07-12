143 Apartments for rent in Delray Beach, FL with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Delray Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
1 of 72

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
10X Living Delray
14050 Pacific Point Place, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1260 sqft
Close to Florida's Turnpike and Delray Marketplace. Apartments feature pendant lighting, quartz counters, USB charging ports and private outdoor areas. On-site cinema, tennis court, spa and dog park. Residents have access to lakeside walking trails.
1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,805
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1480 sqft
Luxurious Delray Beach apartment community located across from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Bathtubs, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Salt water swimming pool, clubhouse and business center. Situated on Federal Highway.
1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
33 Units Available
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,362
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1212 sqft
Luxury workforce apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish ceramic tile throughout. Complex features 24-hour gym, pool and relaxing outdoor areas. Just off Congress Avenue and close to I-95 and State Road 806.
1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,032
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,607
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community includes parking, pool, putting green, doorman and bike storage. Unit features hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and ice maker. Located close to Veterans Park.
1 of 61

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
14 Units Available
The Franklin
320 Franklin Club Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,372
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1445 sqft
Centrally-located and convenient, these units offer amenities like single garages, ceiling fans, deep soaking tubs and free-standing showers, expansive kitchen islands and modern wood cabinetry.
1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
35 Units Available
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1414 sqft
A country club-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous, including volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. The apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Lavers
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,543
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1283 sqft
Spacious apartments with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community has tennis and volleyball courts.
1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments
5600 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,352
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1421 sqft
Timeless Delray Beach accommodation with stunning pool panoramas. Large units have bathtubs, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. On-site swimming pool, volleyball court and game room. East of Florida's Turnpike.
1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Hanover
Villas D'Este
125 via D Este Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,780
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,605
1690 sqft
For the prestigious life of luxury, Villas D'Este is the only place to be. These spacious townhomes are set on eighteen acres of beautifully landscaped lake surroundings.
1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
26 Units Available
The Enclave At Delray Beach
14768 Enclave Lakes Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1260 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1637 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1830 sqft
Nestled among the majestic palm trees, shimmering lakes and fountains, you'll find rich Mediterranean architecture and resort-quality amenities and services.Our priority is a commitment to excellence.
1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
20 Units Available
Siena at Tuscany
8061 Red Jasper Ln, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1438 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Florida's Turnpike. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, and granite counters. Community has dog park, game room, pool and tennis court.
1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
25 Units Available
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1371 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Voted the #1 "Fun Town" by Travel and Leisure Magazine, Delray Bay is perfectly situated in Delray Beach.
1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
37 Units Available
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,757
1358 sqft
Garden and townhome-style apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Play tennis, swim and have a barbecue on site. Beside I-95 for convenient transportation. Near Delray Marketplace and Delray Beach.
1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
22 Units Available
Atlantico at Tuscany
8085 Tumblestone Ct, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1438 sqft
Luxurious units feature patios or balconies, ceramic tile floors and radiant cooktops. Community includes pool with built-in bar, gazebo grill area and fitness center. Located in Delray, steps from beaches, bars and restaurants.
1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Delray Station
1720 Depot Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,363
1330 sqft
Open plan living space features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to pool with private cabanas, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, putting green and playground. Pet friendly.
1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
3 Units Available
The Fountains At Delray Beach
14401 Military Trail, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments offer deluxe kitchens and private balconies, as well as views of the pool, central lake or fountains. Located close to schools and Delray Square Cinemas. Community offers BBQ grills, fitness center, pool and tennis.
1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,649
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,727
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1150 sqft
Studio, one- or two-bedroom floor plans in new community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, carpet, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pet-friendly community with pool, gym, bike storage, bbq/grill. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Beach.
1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
4 Units Available
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$2,410
730 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,777
1254 sqft
Within a diverse community near local shops and cafes. A modern community with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, coffee bar and gym. Smoke-free and pet-friendly.
1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Midtown Delray
2200 Bloods Grove Cir, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,414
1798 sqft
Situated just off Linton Blvd, these stunning luxury townhomes feature natural wood floors, quartz countertops, plenty of extra storage space, boutique kitchens. Relax in the community clubhouse or work out at the 24-hour on-site gym.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4503 Highgate Dr
4503 Highgate Drive, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1887 sqft
This charming town home boasts carpet, tile, stylish lighting and updated bathroom fixtures. Enjoy a gourmet kitchen with double ovens, granite counter tops, and center island stove with a stainless steel hood.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Seacrest
10 S Swinton Cir
10 South Swinton Circle, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1738 sqft
Impeccable, Fully furnished 3/2.5 pool home in sought after Delray 1.5 Miles to Atlantic Ave to all the shops & restaurants… 3 miles to the beach...

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
801 Andrews Ave
801 Andrews Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
East Delray location. FULLY FURNISHED. YEARLY, RENTALS.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
224 SE 4th Avenue
224 Southeast 4th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
844 sqft
Location, location, location! Cottage style 2/1 (Front) in a private and charming duplex on a quiet street just two blocks off Atlantic Ave. One block to Orange Theory, Proper Ice Cream, Green Owl and Frankie Beans Coffee. Short walk to beach.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5056 S Astor Circle
5056 South Astor Circle, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1911 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN DELRAY BEACH W/MANY UPGRADES, LARGE END UNIT WITH WATER AND FOUNTAIN VIEWS, FEATURING 18'' CERAMIC TILE ON THE DIAGONAL ON FIRST LEVEL, CERAMIC TILE ON SECOND LEVEL WITH CARPET ON THE STAIRS. .
City Guide for Delray Beach, FL

"A friend I call to Show my Paradise / and share the secret rooted / inside my heart, with all my soul / My loved Delray Beach / The "All-America" city / Blessed, and so dear to me! - (Florida Angel, "My Secret Spot in Delray Beach")

Home to just over 60,000 residents, Delray Beach has more than four miles of beach right on the Atlantic coast. Sandwiched between Boca Raton to the north and Boynton Beach to the south, this small city enjoys incredibly moderate temperatures all year round. Annual lows rarely drop below 57 degrees and the summer high stays around 90 degrees. Sweater weather is a thing of the past in this picturesque Florida coastal city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Delray Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Delray Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Delray Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

