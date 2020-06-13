/
lake worth
123 Apartments for rent in Lake Worth, FL
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
6 Units Available
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1252 sqft
Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,371
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1295 sqft
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
431 South M Street
431 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1200 sqft
A beautiful and very large 2 BDRM 1.5 BATH apartment in the historical district of LW. The unit has a gorgeous shared garden where you can relax on a hammock, practice yoga or have dinner in the gazebo.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bryant Park
1 Unit Available
101 S Palmway
101 South Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING LOCATION (EAST OF FEDERAL AND STEPS TO THE INTRACOASTAL)!! ALL NEW HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1158 sepia lane
1158 Sepia Ln, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Great gated community! Gorgeous spacious two story townhouse in Waterville of Lake Worth with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Lake Clarke Shores
1 Unit Available
1510 West Terrace Drive
1510 Terrace Drive West, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1590 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
College Park
1 Unit Available
210 Dartmouth Drive
210 Dartmouth Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
878 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Lake Worth, FL is now available.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1302 Crest Drive
1302 Crest Drive, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1421 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Parrot Cove
1 Unit Available
109 N Palmway
109 North Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Walk to the golf course, beach and trendy downtown Lake Worth Beach! Fabulous location, two bedrooms plus bonus room, large eat in kitchen, nice and bright rooms, open patio with a champagne mango tree for shade.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Whispering Palms
1 Unit Available
1706 Barton Ct
1706 Barton Court, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
Beautifully updated bedroom/ 2 bathroom villa. Kitchen has granite counter, updated bathroom, new tile floor. Centrally located in lake worth close to shopping centers, I-95, restaurants, beach and recreation area.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bryant Park
1 Unit Available
31 S Golfview Rd
31 South Golfview Road, Lake Worth, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
375 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY STUDIO MAINTAINED AND MANICURED, BOUTIQUE ON A 2 STORY BUILDING WITH POOL AND SMALL CLUBHOUSE AVAILABLE TO RENT FOR PARTIES.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tropical Ridge
1 Unit Available
1741 3rd Avenue N
1741 3rd Avenue North, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
791 sqft
Located on a quiet, dead end street, close to historic downtown Lake Worth and within 2 miles of the beach! Ceramic tile throughout, central air, 2nd floor with tons of storage and patio. Freshly painted, super clean and move-in ready! NO PETS
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Osborne Heights
1 Unit Available
1902 Lake Osborne Dr
1902 Lake Osborne Drive, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2275 sqft
Renovated Lake Osborne Pool Home - Property Id: 274370 NEW, BIG, FULLY RESTORED and POLISHED with VIEWS - Lake Front - Triple over-sized lot - POOL - 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths 2 car carport home.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
514 South C Street
514 South C Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! This lovely 60's style apartment is fully furnished and stocked with all of your needs, dishes, cook-wear, oven, cleaning supplies, sheets, ironing board, just bring yourself and your cloths. Waiting for its perfect tenant.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SOSA
1 Unit Available
1315 S M St
1315 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
810 sqft
Lake Worth Single Family Home W/ Fenced yard - 2 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home with Large Yard. Newly painted home featuring high ceilings and an open layout.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mango Groves
1 Unit Available
616 Lucerne Avenue
616 Lucerne Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
451 sqft
Great Location
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Eden Place
1 Unit Available
1407 N J Street
1407 North J Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
531 sqft
Welcome Home... this apt is perfectly renovated and updated. Very nice and clean unit. A wonderful feature about the unit is that it's towards the back away from the street, off the alley but is fenced.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
511 Lucerne Avenue
511 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of downtown Lake Worth, this two bedroom condo is close to everything.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
College Park
1 Unit Available
2502 N Dixie Highway
2502 Dixie Highway, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1760 sqft
Fabulous and spacious 3-story Townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, all 3 bedrooms have en suite baths. Master bath has a roman tub. Custom closets in all bedrooms. A large 2 car garage with plenty of storage.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2480 Lake Osborne Drive
2480 Lake Osborne Drive, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
55+ COMMUNITY, nice and cozy unit, freshly painted
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
531 South Federal Highway
531 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2448 sqft
531 South Federal Highway Apt #16, Lake Worth, FL 33460 - 3 BR 3.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bryant Park
1 Unit Available
15 S Golfview Road
15 South Golfview Road, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
550 sqft
CUTE CONDO, STYLISHLY FURNISHED, RIGHT OFF OF BRYANT PARK. COMMUNITY POOL. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH, CAFES, RESTAURANTS, GOLF COURSE, ETC. EXCELLENT LOCATION AT A FANTASTIC PRICE! *WATER, ELECTRIC & GARBAGE ARE INCLUDED IN RENT.
