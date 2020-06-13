/
/
atlantis
Last updated June 13 2020
412 Apartments for rent in Atlantis, FL📍
Atlantis Golf Club
1 Unit Available
434 French Royale Circle
434 French Royal Circle, Atlantis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1607 sqft
Available immediately. Spacious and private waterfront villa in the City of Atlantis.
Atlantis Golf Club
1 Unit Available
145 Atlantis Boulevard
145 Atlantis Boulevard, Atlantis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1416 sqft
Pristine, light and bright rental in the City of Atlantis. 2 bedrooms/2 baths with gorgeous view of community pool and Lost City Golf Course. Includes washer/dryer, one covered parking space, and private screened balcony. Available immediately.
Atlantis Golf Club
1 Unit Available
419 Pine Tree Court
419 Pine Tree Court, Atlantis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Fantastic furnished rental in the exclusive City of Atlantis available for annual or seasonal rental. Fully renovated 1st floor unit. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Private screened patio to enjoy the breeze and sunshine.
Atlantis Golf Club
1 Unit Available
250 John F Kennedy Drive
250 John F Kennedy Drive, Atlantis, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1711 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom condo located on the golf course in Atlantis, FL. This ground floor corner unit has amazing views of the lake and golf course. Close to I-95, shopping, fine dining and JFK hospital.
Atlantis Golf Club
1 Unit Available
414 French Royale Circle
414 French Royal Circle, Atlantis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2159 sqft
Single family lakefront villa in desirable French Royale Villas located in Atlantis, FL. Single story, contemporary style with amazing views of the lake and golf course. Close to I-95, shopping, fine dining and JFK hospital.
Atlantis Golf Club
1 Unit Available
116 Palm Circle
116 Palm Circle, Atlantis, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2230 sqft
TRULY BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME IN GOLF COMMUNITY, MEMBERSHIP NOT REQUIRED.
Atlantis Golf Club
1 Unit Available
423 Pine Tree Court
423 Pine Tree Court, Atlantis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Come take a look at this charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Tudor style apartment. Floor plans offers wide open living room with tons of window light from 2 separate slider window balcony's. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and double sinks.
Results within 1 mile of Atlantis
9 Units Available
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
565 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
4345 Cotswold Hills Drive
4345 Costwold Hills Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2079 sqft
4345 Cotswold Hills Drive Available 06/22/20 - Town-home with over 1800 square feet of living area, where you can walk to the community pool.
1 Unit Available
3958 Pesiri Lane
3958 Pesiri Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Palm Beach Farms - Secluded Duplex with all tile flooring, new paint, washer and dryer, large patio and yard with lawn service included. (RLNE3200249)
Nautica Isles
1 Unit Available
5213 Rising Comet Ln
5213 Rising Comet Lane, Greenacres, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2674 sqft
You'll love coming home to this inviting space. Features include tile flooring throughout the main living spaces, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and plenty of windows that bring in natural light.
1 Unit Available
3806 Kewanee Rd
3806 Kewanee Road, Seminole Manor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1528 sqft
Remodeled 3 BR 2 BA home. New Tile floors. New bathroom. Must see. Freshly painted inside and out. Huge fenced backyard. Looks like new.
1 Unit Available
5956 Monterra Club Drive
5956 Monterra Club Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1622 sqft
Well-maintained, new construction and upgraded townhome in the heart of Lake Worth. Wonderful gated community with fully-equipped gym, spa style pool, jacuzzi, basketball court, playground and lake trail.
1 Unit Available
2363 Shimmery Ln
2363 Shimmery Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1588 sqft
Upgraded 3/2 townhome with stainless steel appliances, plank flooring and granite tops. Unit comes with one car garage in a gated community with community pool. Interior offers oversized master bath, separate laundry room with full washer and dryer.
Nautica Isles
1 Unit Available
5018 Polaris Cove
5018 Polaris Cove, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2040 sqft
5018 Polaris Cove, Greenacres, FL 33463 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
1 Unit Available
6280 S Military Trail
6280 S Military Trl, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1756 sqft
End unit with two car garage - freshly painted, new flooring upstairs and community pool. No dogs allowed.
1 Unit Available
4429 Melvin Road
4429 Melvin Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4429 Melvin Road in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
4431 Melvin Road
4431 Melvin Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4431 Melvin Road in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3120 Cynthia Lane
3120 Cynthia Lane, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
612 sqft
Best located bright tastefully furnished elevated 1 bedroom, 1 bath, king size, 734 sf, condo with/ private tropical garden view in 55+community, Murry Hills. Central A/C. Kitchen w/ white cabinets and window, opens to dining and living room.
1 Unit Available
4715 Holly Lake Drive
4715 Holly Lake Drive, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1646 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 town-home available for rent in a pleasantly quiet neighborhood. Tile throughout the first floor. Vaulted ceiling in the living/dining rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Atlantis
36 Units Available
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1075 sqft
Apartments located near golf course feature large walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include modern fitness center and cyber cafe, playground, pool and tennis court.
35 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1303 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
29 Units Available
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
16 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Atlantis rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,570.
Some of the colleges located in the Atlantis area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Nova Southeastern University, and Sheridan Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Atlantis from include Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.
