Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:29 AM

19 Studio Apartments for rent in Delray Beach, FL

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
35 Units Available
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,329
560 sqft
Luxury workforce apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish ceramic tile throughout. Complex features 24-hour gym, pool and relaxing outdoor areas. Just off Congress Avenue and close to I-95 and State Road 806.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
3 Units Available
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$2,458
730 sqft
Within a diverse community near local shops and cafes. A modern community with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, coffee bar and gym. Smoke-free and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,556
541 sqft
Studio, one- or two-bedroom floor plans in new community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, carpet, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pet-friendly community with pool, gym, bike storage, bbq/grill. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Beach.

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
828 N Lake Ave.
828 Lake Ave N, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
Studio in a heart of Delray - Property Id: 281807 Large studio for rent with a beautiful green yard, garden style property, close to Atlantic and just a short drive to the beach. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
161 SE 5th Avenue
161 Southeast 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
300 sqft
Great ''Heart of Delray'' large Studio apartment, outside dedicated patio area, tons of parking, washer & dryer on premises, freshly painted. Light and Bright.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
173 SE 5th Avenue
173 Southeast 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,275
300 sqft
Great ''Heart of Delray'' large Studio Apartment, new bath and kitchen. Outside dedicated patio area, parking, washer & dryer on premises. Apartment features wood beam ceilings.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
214 SE 4th Avenue
214 Southeast 4th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,800
1868 sqft
Newly renovated, luxury FURNISHED studio with 1 bath Villa/Apartment on a small compound of four units with a beautiful pool in the center (for use only by the four Villas).Two blocks south of the Ave... walk to everything.
Results within 5 miles of Delray Beach

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
400 N Federal Highway
400 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
Studio
$2,200
620 sqft
Available Now!! Seasonal-Monthly or Annual Rental THIS CORNER UNIT SHOWS LIKE A MODEL on the 4th Flr. The balcony offers a sunset overlooking the lake (E) towards the ocean.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
234 NW 8th Street
234 Northwest 8th Street, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,750
500 sqft
Beautiful detached 1926 cottage - private freestanding back house available for off season or annual rental. Meticulously maintained in East Boca. Close to Mizner Park, Royal Palm Shops and 1.
Results within 10 miles of Delray Beach
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
15 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,475
644 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
41 Units Available
101 Via Mizner
101 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,887
633 sqft
Studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Camino Real. Quartz countertops, Calcutta floors and custom-built cabinets, along with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Sauna and swimming pool on-site. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
The Forum
1361 S Federal Hwy #300, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,229
600 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. Smoke-free apartments have air conditioning. The complex has a swimming pool. Close to shopping, public transit and the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 02:23 PM
8 Units Available
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$2,356
620 sqft
Take walks along the white sand beaches of Palm Beach, enjoy amazing sunsets from your living room, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
31 Units Available
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,570
585 sqft
Perfectly placed for people on the go, Indigo Station offers everything you want, right where you need it.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
9 Units Available
Tuscany Pointe
23126 Post Gardens Way, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,295
580 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tuscany Pointe in Boca Raton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
22 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,527
570 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
664 SE 20th Ave
664 Southeast 20th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
350 sqft
One block to beach!!! Remodeled studio apartment with full size separate kitchen in building with only 12 units total. Tile throughout, granite countertops, and more.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2560 S Ocean Blvd
2560 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
465 sqft
Heart of Palm Beach Peninsula, large quiet STUDIO with FULL kitchen , appliances, granite tops, bathroom, tiles, walking closet, large balcony, intercostals view, deeded beach access-walk across the street to the beautiful quiet beach, elegantly

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Bryant Park
31 S Golfview Road
31 South Golfview Road, Lake Worth, FL
Studio
$1,100
375 sqft
Location, location, location! Great Boutique Studio across the street from Bryant Park. Walking distance to Downtown Lake Worth and Lake Worth Beach. Be a part of all the activities Lake Worth has to offer like art, restaurants, golf & shopping.

July 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report. Delray Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Delray Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report. Delray Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Delray Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Delray Beach rents decline sharply over the past month

Delray Beach rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Delray Beach stand at $1,187 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,505 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Delray Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Delray Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents went down 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Delray Beach

    As rents have increased marginally in Delray Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Delray Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Delray Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,505 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Delray Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Delray Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Delray Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

