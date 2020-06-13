Apartment List
FL
/
delray beach
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:10 PM

200 Furnished Apartments for rent in Delray Beach, FL

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Seacrest
1 Unit Available
10 S Swinton Cir
10 South Swinton Circle, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1738 sqft
Impeccable, Fully furnished 3/2.5 pool home in sought after Delray 1.5 Miles to Atlantic Ave to all the shops & restaurants… 3 miles to the beach...

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
32 SE 2nd Ave.
32 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Worthing Place Short Term Rental Available May 1st 2020 thru mid August. Min rental period 2-3 months. Hot Downtown Delray Beach! CASUAL. URBAN. CHIC.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Seacrest
1 Unit Available
263 NE 12th St
263 Northeast 12th Street, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1250 sqft
COMPLETELY PRIVATE 1/4 ACRE LOT - Newly refreshed downtown cottage blocks from Delray’s lauded Pineapple Grove and Atlantic Avenue, and a mile from the beach. New roof, new plumbing, new kitchen, new flooring and more.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
801 Andrews Ave
801 Andrews Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
East Delray location. FULLY FURNISHED. YEARLY, MONTHLY AND WEEKLY RENTALS.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lavers
1 Unit Available
950 Egret Circle
950 Egret Circle, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TOTALLY RENOVATED. LOCATION-LOCATION-LOCATION. First floor. Seasonal OR 8-9 Months Rental Apr.- Nov. 2020 is Off Season $1495. Fantastic location - 1 Mile to the Atlantic Ocean. 1 br-1 ba. This unit is newly renovated.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
185 NE 4th Avenue
185 Northeast 4th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION! LOCATION!!! THIS 2 BEDROOMS + LOFT , 2 FULL BATHROOMS , FULLY FURNISHED URBAN-CHICK LOFT IS AVAILABLE FOR AN ANNUAL OR SHORT TERM RENTAL @ THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN DELRAY BEACH , 2 MINUTE WALK TO DELRAY'S FAMOUS ATLANTIC AVE AND PINEAPPLE

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lavers
1 Unit Available
950 Lavers Circle
950 Lavers Circle, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1061 sqft
View Location Location Location! Fully furnished unit ready to move in whether it be in the next 30 days or by September owner can be flexible, spacious, secure building with elevator, Corner Unit with tranquil view, the community pool with fitness

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2220 S Ocean Boulevard
2220 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1496 sqft
Don't miss out on a unique property with amazing views! PANORAMIC VIEWS from every room. DIRECT INTRACOASTAL facing unit w/ocean views and PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS. Floor to ceiling impact windows. NICELY FURNISHED, watch boats go by and enjoy SUNSETS.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
OSSHAD
1 Unit Available
246 N Swinton Avenue
246 North Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,000
588 sqft
Fully updated and modern Carriage House in the heart of Delray! This property is absolutely stunning and also fully furnished turn key ready to go! Private driveway and entrance with your own laundry.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
1029 Langer Way
1029 Langer Way, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1029 Langer Way Apt #3, Delray Beach, FL 33483 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Tropic Palms
1 Unit Available
709 Lindell Boulevard
709 Lindell Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1274 sqft
Delray Beach pool house. 2 miles to beach Pool with optional child safety fence. Completely remodeled kitchen with all new appliances, and updated bathrooms. New impact windows. Fully fenced backyard with 6 foot privacy fence.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1850 Homewood Blvd
1850 Homewood Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 full bath newly remodeled condo in the heart of Delray Beach. Rent this beautiful, fully furnished home with no expense spared. 2 spacious screened balconies with high-end, patio furniture and scerene water views.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2014 Alta Meadows Lane
2014 Alta Meadows Ln, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1131 sqft
FURNISHED + pet friendly Delray Beach townhome is priced to rent quickly! Available for the rest of 2020 - NOT AVAILABLE AFTER JAN 1, 2021. You will love everything this 2 bed/2 bath townhome has to offer. Great community of Tierra Verde.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2054 Alta Meadows Lane
2054 Alta Meadows Ln, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1310 sqft
Very nice and Impeccable Townhouse. Completely updated and with Contemporary Furnishing. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Gated Community with Fantastic Community Pool , Gym and clubhouse.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Seacrest
1 Unit Available
209 NE 13th Street
209 Northeast 13th Street, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
Move right into this beautifully upgraded 2/1 with a pool! Annual rental unfurnished for $1800/mo OR fully furnished for $1950, includes water. Tenants pays cable and electric. One small pet ok, up to 25 lbs.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
High Point of Delray
1 Unit Available
1252 Club Drive W
1252 Club Drive West, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1040 sqft
''Live Your Lifestyle'' in the fully renovated single level living condominium at popular and desired High Point 6.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lavers
1 Unit Available
755 Dotterel Road
755 Dotterel Road, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1175 sqft
THIS SPACIOUS, UPDATED FURNISHED 2 STOREY TOWNHOME IS AVAILABLE FOR AN ANNUAL LEASE. VAULTED MAIN FLOOR CEILING SET THE STAGE FOR A REMODELLED KITCHEN, DINING AREA, LIVING SPACE AND BALCONY OVERLOOKING TENNIS FACILITY.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
High Point of Delray
1 Unit Available
1300 S High Point Place S
1300 High Point Pl S, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1070 sqft
6 to 7 months rental Totally upgraded 1 bed 1 1/2 bath Furnished and professionaly decorated High end furniture - Very beautiful villa Screened in patio to enjoy your morning coffee.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
301 Venetian Drive
301 Venetian Drive, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1170 sqft
Welcome home to all Delray Beach has to offer! 301 Venetian is a spectacular location for beach lovers.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
250 S Ocean Boulevard
250 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to oceanfront living & ocean views from this tri-level, 2 bed/2 bath condo that is spacious, bright, fully renovated, fully furnished, tastefully decorated, and only blocks from Atlantic Avenue (shops & restaurants galore).

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
100 Mac Farlane Drive
100 Mac Farlane Drive, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2202 sqft
Gorgeous, light, bright and waterfront! Enjoy direct Intracoastal waterfront living in this large one level, 3 large bedrooms, 3 bath condo with expansive outdoor deck. Beautifully furnished. 3 way split, very private rooms with large windows.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2721 SW 15th Street
2721 Southwest 15th Street, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1167 sqft
Public Remarks: Cozy unit in Pines of Delray! Washer and dryer in unit.This condo is turnkey - fully furnished, equipped & ready to move into! Very nice unit located near to all Delray activities, parks, and shopping plazas.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Del Harbour
1 Unit Available
1820 S Ocean Boulevard
1820 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
638 sqft
Incredible Location on South Ocean Blvd tucked in a Charming Lush Garden Enclave adjacent to Canal with Outdoor Patio/Grill and steps across from Atlantic Ocean Beach. Minutes from Trendy Restaurants and Shops on both Linton and Atlantic Avenues.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1131 Violet Terrace
1131 Violet Terrace, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1167 sqft
Totally renovated ground floor 2/2. Furnished or unfurnished. Very short walk to Main Pool and Clubhouse. This pristine unit has designer wood-look, easy maintenance tile flooring throughout.

June 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report. Delray Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Delray Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Delray Beach rents decline sharply over the past month

Delray Beach rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Delray Beach stand at $1,197 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,517 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Delray Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Delray Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Delray Beach

    As rents have increased slightly in Delray Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Delray Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Delray Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,517 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Delray Beach.
    • While Delray Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Delray Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Delray Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

