704 INGRAHAM ST NW

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Completely renovated, upgraded and furnished from top to bottom with no expenses spared, this bright and open townhouse leaves little more to be desired. Be welcomed home by elegant lighting and brilliant hard wood floors and stylish furniture. The smart home features throughout the home make for easy modern living. The gourmet kitchen features sleek, state-of-the-art, stainless steel appliances that can communicate with you wherever you are: Turn off your oven after you've left the house; See if you need milk from the grocery store; Stream your favorite playlist from your fridge while you entertain your guests t the breakfast bar. Finished with quartz counter-tops & soft close cabinets, this luxurious kitchen is a great place to make dinner or host it. The rest of the home is even more welcoming. From a spacious master closet to the thoughtful finishings. From the peaceful covered front porch to the private rear patio. The generous four car off-street parking completes the experience. Just a few blocks from Georgia Avenue shops & restaurants and close to Fort Totten Metro Station. PLEASE APPLY AT https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/116337