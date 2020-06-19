All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 704 INGRAHAM ST NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
704 INGRAHAM ST NW
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:13 AM

704 INGRAHAM ST NW

704 Ingraham Street Northwest · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

704 Ingraham Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,575

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated, upgraded and furnished from top to bottom with no expenses spared, this bright and open townhouse leaves little more to be desired. Be welcomed home by elegant lighting and brilliant hard wood floors and stylish furniture. The smart home features throughout the home make for easy modern living. The gourmet kitchen features sleek, state-of-the-art, stainless steel appliances that can communicate with you wherever you are: Turn off your oven after you've left the house; See if you need milk from the grocery store; Stream your favorite playlist from your fridge while you entertain your guests t the breakfast bar. Finished with quartz counter-tops & soft close cabinets, this luxurious kitchen is a great place to make dinner or host it. The rest of the home is even more welcoming. From a spacious master closet to the thoughtful finishings. From the peaceful covered front porch to the private rear patio. The generous four car off-street parking completes the experience. Just a few blocks from Georgia Avenue shops & restaurants and close to Fort Totten Metro Station. PLEASE APPLY AT https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/116337

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 INGRAHAM ST NW have any available units?
704 INGRAHAM ST NW has a unit available for $4,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 INGRAHAM ST NW have?
Some of 704 INGRAHAM ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 INGRAHAM ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
704 INGRAHAM ST NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 INGRAHAM ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 704 INGRAHAM ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 704 INGRAHAM ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 704 INGRAHAM ST NW does offer parking.
Does 704 INGRAHAM ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 INGRAHAM ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 INGRAHAM ST NW have a pool?
No, 704 INGRAHAM ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 704 INGRAHAM ST NW have accessible units?
No, 704 INGRAHAM ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 704 INGRAHAM ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 INGRAHAM ST NW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 704 INGRAHAM ST NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
2620 16th Street
2620 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE
Washington, DC 20011
The Rodman
3002 Rodman St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Asher
2110 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
901W
901 W Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity