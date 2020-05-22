Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center online portal

If you’ve been searching for apartments in downtown DC, then The Palisades is the place for you. This one-of-a-kind apartment community has gorgeous units that are perfect for the DC professional on the go. With an unbeatable location, you’ll have direct access to the best of everything in the Nation’s Capital. Cultural hotspots, luxurious shopping and award-winning dining are all just a walk away.



Experience downtown DC like never before with our new Logan Circle apartments. Our community also comes with dozens of extra perks and features to make you feel even more at home. See for yourself why The Palisades is more than just an apartment complex; it’s a lifestyle.