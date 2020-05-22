1464 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005 Logan Circle - Shaw
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 804 · Avail. now
$1,610
Studio · 1 Bath · 349 sqft
Unit 701 · Avail. Jul 21
$1,635
Studio · 1 Bath · 388 sqft
Unit 704 · Avail. Aug 13
$1,685
Studio · 1 Bath · 349 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Palisades.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
online portal
If you’ve been searching for apartments in downtown DC, then The Palisades is the place for you. This one-of-a-kind apartment community has gorgeous units that are perfect for the DC professional on the go. With an unbeatable location, you’ll have direct access to the best of everything in the Nation’s Capital. Cultural hotspots, luxurious shopping and award-winning dining are all just a walk away.
Experience downtown DC like never before with our new Logan Circle apartments. Our community also comes with dozens of extra perks and features to make you feel even more at home. See for yourself why The Palisades is more than just an apartment complex; it’s a lifestyle.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: Move in pet fee $150 per cat
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.
