Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

The Palisades

1464 Rhode Island Ave NW · (202) 759-2710
Location

1464 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 804 · Avail. now

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 349 sqft

Unit 701 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 388 sqft

Unit 704 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 349 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Palisades.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
online portal
If you’ve been searching for apartments in downtown DC, then The Palisades is the place for you. This one-of-a-kind apartment community has gorgeous units that are perfect for the DC professional on the go. With an unbeatable location, you’ll have direct access to the best of everything in the Nation’s Capital. Cultural hotspots, luxurious shopping and award-winning dining are all just a walk away.

Experience downtown DC like never before with our new Logan Circle apartments. Our community also comes with dozens of extra perks and features to make you feel even more at home. See for yourself why The Palisades is more than just an apartment complex; it’s a lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: Move in pet fee $150 per cat
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Palisades have any available units?
The Palisades has 11 units available starting at $1,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Palisades have?
Some of The Palisades's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Palisades currently offering any rent specials?
The Palisades is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Palisades pet-friendly?
Yes, The Palisades is pet friendly.
Does The Palisades offer parking?
Yes, The Palisades offers parking.
Does The Palisades have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Palisades does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Palisades have a pool?
No, The Palisades does not have a pool.
Does The Palisades have accessible units?
No, The Palisades does not have accessible units.
Does The Palisades have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Palisades has units with dishwashers.
