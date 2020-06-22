All apartments in Washington
621 I St Sw
621 I St Sw

621 I Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

621 I Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Enjoy the best DC has to offer in this stately, spacious townhome in Southwest DC just 1 ½ blocks to the new Wharf development and minutes to the L’Enfant Plaza and Waterfront Station Metro Stations. Ideal for a family or young professionals.

Property Details
• 1950+ square feet across 3 levels
• 4 bedrooms (all roughly equal in size) with generous closet space
• 2 centrally-placed full bathrooms on upper floors
• Open kitchen, dining, and living area on main level
• Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances
• Large windows and central skylight afford natural light throughout
• Rear deck and patio for relaxing outdoors and entertaining
• In-unit laundry
• New NEST thermostat supports energy efficiency
• Utilities, including cable/internet, shared across house for lower costs overall

The Neighborhood
• Townhome sits in the middle of a quiet, tree-lined street 1 ½ blocks from the new District Wharf development
• Easy street parking with Zone 6 residential permit
• Walk Score of 85 with Safeway grocery, multiple gyms, dry cleaners, salons, and restaurants all within a 2-block radius
• 15 – 20 minutes walk to the National Mall, Tidal Basin, Audi Field, and Nationals Park
• DC Circulator, 52, 74, and V1 bus stop ½ block down the street
• 7 minutes walk to L’Enfant Plaza (Orange/Blue/Silver/Yellow/Green lines) and Waterfront (Green line) Metro Stations
• Southwest Duck Pond with Little Free Library ½ block away
• Easy access to I-395, I-295, and I-695 for commuting, running errands, and travel in and out of Reagan National Airport

Leasing Information
• 1-year minimum lease term
• No smoking
• No pets
• Online application with credit and criminal background screening

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

