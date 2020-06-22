621 I St Sw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Enjoy the best DC has to offer in this stately, spacious townhome in Southwest DC just 1 ½ blocks to the new Wharf development and minutes to the L’Enfant Plaza and Waterfront Station Metro Stations. Ideal for a family or young professionals.



Property Details

• 1950+ square feet across 3 levels

• 4 bedrooms (all roughly equal in size) with generous closet space

• 2 centrally-placed full bathrooms on upper floors

• Open kitchen, dining, and living area on main level

• Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances

• Large windows and central skylight afford natural light throughout

• Rear deck and patio for relaxing outdoors and entertaining

• In-unit laundry

• New NEST thermostat supports energy efficiency

• Utilities, including cable/internet, shared across house for lower costs overall



The Neighborhood

• Townhome sits in the middle of a quiet, tree-lined street 1 ½ blocks from the new District Wharf development

• Easy street parking with Zone 6 residential permit

• Walk Score of 85 with Safeway grocery, multiple gyms, dry cleaners, salons, and restaurants all within a 2-block radius

• 15 – 20 minutes walk to the National Mall, Tidal Basin, Audi Field, and Nationals Park

• DC Circulator, 52, 74, and V1 bus stop ½ block down the street

• 7 minutes walk to L’Enfant Plaza (Orange/Blue/Silver/Yellow/Green lines) and Waterfront (Green line) Metro Stations

• Southwest Duck Pond with Little Free Library ½ block away

• Easy access to I-395, I-295, and I-695 for commuting, running errands, and travel in and out of Reagan National Airport



Leasing Information

• 1-year minimum lease term

• No smoking

• No pets

• Online application with credit and criminal background screening