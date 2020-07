Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage elevator parking internet access package receiving

A historic building in one of the city’s most desired neighborhoods, The Belvedere represents Washington, D.C. apartment living at its absolute finest. Featuring breathtaking views, beautiful hardwood flooring, sleek contemporary kitchens and an abundance of natural light, our tastefully designed interiors make coming home an absolute delight. And with added perks like a fully-equipped fitness center, onsite laundry, controlled access and a premium location, The Belvedere has all your needs covered.

Within walking distance from a whole host of convenient shops, pristine parks and an excellent selection of world-class restaurants, our prestigious Massachusetts Avenue location sets us apart from the rest of the crowd. If you want to experience the very best of what Washington, D.C. has to offer, the only choice is our Logan Circle apartments.