Washington, DC
450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw

450 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

450 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,690* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,990* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,490* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,790/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Show up and start living from day one in Washington with this cheery one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Mount Vernon home. (ID #WDC59)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Washington, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with pillowtop mattresses, premium linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-Pet Friendly
-Outdoor Shared Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Garden
-Bike Storage
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished Blueground apartment is located in Mount Vernon Triangle, a flourishing and vibrant DC neighborhood that combines business and pleasure with an array of boutiques, local eateries and scenic parks. Situated between the trendy Shaw neighborhood and the hustle and bustle of downtown, the location makes it very easy to walk everywhere and explore the unlimited dining options and nearby nightlife. Our luxurious apartment is just a short stroll away from Walter E. Washington Convention Center and a 10 minute walk from both Mount Vernon and Gallery Place Metro stations.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw have any available units?
450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw have?
Some of 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw currently offering any rent specials?
450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw pet-friendly?
No, 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw offer parking?
Yes, 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw does offer parking.
Does 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw have a pool?
Yes, 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw has a pool.
Does 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw have accessible units?
No, 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
