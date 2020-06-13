120 Apartments for rent in Westphalia, MD

Moving to Westphalia

New kid on the block

Since it's such a new town, know that there likely won't be established neighborhoods -- yet! If you're moving from far away or just looking to make new connections, this is great news for you. Everyone else will be new to the neighborhood and looking to meet their neighbors, too! Start practicing your small talk, and perfect your mom's chocolate chip cookie recipe -- there's nothing like homemade cookies to welcome everyone to the neighborhood.

Name your space

Whether you're looking for an apartment, a single-family home or a multiple-family townhouse, you'll find it in Westphalia. A significant portion of the new development is residential, so you're likely to find something that's just the right size. A good starting point might be to identify your price range, and see what's available within that. Keep in mind if you've never lived so close to a big city hub -- expect visitors! Whether or not that means looking for an extra bedroom is up to you, but once everyone and his brother finds out you're an easy commute to Washington, D.C., the visitors will be filling up your calendar.

Bare necessities

Before you start looking, make a list of amenities. What do you consider essential, and what would just be a nice perk? Are you looking to make a commitment to an apartment for a year or more, or just pay month to month? Maybe you need parking to be included, but don't care about having a pool. Maybe you're used to thinking of air conditioning as a nice luxury, but in the heat of a Maryland summer it may actually become a necessity. Likewise, if you have a dog, a nice green space to walk him in would be nice - just make sure your landlord allows pets.

The fine print

As they say, the devil's in the details. When you're looking at rental homes, make sure you're paying close attention to fees, and any potential red flags the apartments might have. Working with a realtor can make your search a lot easier. Although you'll need to be prepared to pay a fee, finding a great place will be much easier. If you choose not to use a realtor, make sure you start your apartment search early.

Luckily for you, since the homes are brand new, you won't have to worry about checking for things like rotting wood and moldy walls. Nevertheless, it's always a good idea to check the faucets and toilets just to make sure you won't be getting shoddy craftsmanship.

Finally, if you're going to see apartments, make sure you have all your paperwork with you. Most landlords will want to see a credit report, maybe some pay stubs and your ID, so if you bring these along you can make the application process go that much quicker. You wouldn't want to lose out on your perfect house to rent just because someone else got it first!