Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

120 Apartments for rent in Westphalia, MD

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2604 Box Tree Drive Unit B
2604 Box Tree Drive, Westphalia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Basement Apartment-Upper Marlboro - Basement apartment with private entrance with plenty of living space. Features a bedroom area, family room,dining area and a full bath. All Utilities included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4670465)

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5516 GLOVER PARK DRIVE
5516 Glover Park Drive, Westphalia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1280 sqft
New 4 level town home at the Westphalia Town Center, Closing date can be as late as August if needed.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4231 CHARIOT WAY
4231 Chariot Way, Westphalia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3222 sqft
*APPLICATION DEADLINE OF SUNDAY 6/08 AT 5PM* Luxury townhome in the prestigious Marlboro Ridge community! This 3 bedroom, 2 full/ 2 half bathroom townhome is spread out over three levels.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
2 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1319 MINNESOTA WAY
1319 Minnesota Way, Largo, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2264 sqft
Honey stop the car!! This is a must see! Looking for an absolutely beautiful home at a great price? This is it! This stately single family home was built in 2000 and beautifully renovated in 2018.

Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
7145 Donnell Place
7145 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
664 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 664; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1475.00; IMRID24438

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7149 DONNELL PLACE
7149 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,175
659 sqft
One bedroom condo with large patio. ceiling fan, new vinyl flooring and freshly painted. Close to major routes, shopping and public transportation. Ready for immediate occupancy. Community pool and playgrounds. Vouchers welcome.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7105 CROSS ST
7105 Cross Street, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1932 sqft
This 3 level townhome is located in an ideal location by major highways, shoppong, schools and resturants.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10605 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD
10605 Woodlawn Boulevard, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
3336 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this spacious efficiency with its private entrance situated inside a private Single family home. The lease include free utilities, Cable, and Internet.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Suitland-Silver Hill
51 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
15 Units Available
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Greater Upper Marlboro
11 Units Available
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,705
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Suitland-Silver Hill
40 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,162
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
76 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
6 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,123
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm
Coral Hills
3 Units Available
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,336
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1043 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
17 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
24 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,659
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,598
1437 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,771
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
City GuideWestphalia
Westphalia is the sparkling new hub of Maryland. Cover your ears: those planes screeching over head are coming into and flying out of Andrews Air Force Base. You might catch a glimpse of the President, if you use your binoculars!

Just 30 minutes from our nation's capital, Westphalia, Maryland, is a growing new community with a ton of potential. In what might be the largest development Prince George's County has seen, it's currently sprouting about 10,000 new homes along with a town center, with plans to add a Metro station. It's conveniently located along Pennsylvania Avenue, right next to Joint Base Andrews, and rental homes are primed for the picking.

Moving to Westphalia

New kid on the block

Since it's such a new town, know that there likely won't be established neighborhoods -- yet! If you're moving from far away or just looking to make new connections, this is great news for you. Everyone else will be new to the neighborhood and looking to meet their neighbors, too! Start practicing your small talk, and perfect your mom's chocolate chip cookie recipe -- there's nothing like homemade cookies to welcome everyone to the neighborhood.

Name your space

Whether you're looking for an apartment, a single-family home or a multiple-family townhouse, you'll find it in Westphalia. A significant portion of the new development is residential, so you're likely to find something that's just the right size. A good starting point might be to identify your price range, and see what's available within that. Keep in mind if you've never lived so close to a big city hub -- expect visitors! Whether or not that means looking for an extra bedroom is up to you, but once everyone and his brother finds out you're an easy commute to Washington, D.C., the visitors will be filling up your calendar.

Bare necessities

Before you start looking, make a list of amenities. What do you consider essential, and what would just be a nice perk? Are you looking to make a commitment to an apartment for a year or more, or just pay month to month? Maybe you need parking to be included, but don't care about having a pool. Maybe you're used to thinking of air conditioning as a nice luxury, but in the heat of a Maryland summer it may actually become a necessity. Likewise, if you have a dog, a nice green space to walk him in would be nice - just make sure your landlord allows pets.

The fine print

As they say, the devil's in the details. When you're looking at rental homes, make sure you're paying close attention to fees, and any potential red flags the apartments might have. Working with a realtor can make your search a lot easier. Although you'll need to be prepared to pay a fee, finding a great place will be much easier. If you choose not to use a realtor, make sure you start your apartment search early.

Luckily for you, since the homes are brand new, you won't have to worry about checking for things like rotting wood and moldy walls. Nevertheless, it's always a good idea to check the faucets and toilets just to make sure you won't be getting shoddy craftsmanship.

Finally, if you're going to see apartments, make sure you have all your paperwork with you. Most landlords will want to see a credit report, maybe some pay stubs and your ID, so if you bring these along you can make the application process go that much quicker. You wouldn't want to lose out on your perfect house to rent just because someone else got it first!

Neighborhoods in Westphalia

Although one of the big draws of Westphalia is its proximity to Washington, D.C., the community itself has a lot to offer, too. One of the best parts of living in town is that has a range of great neighborhoods. Whether you're looking for something residential and quiet or more urban and bustling, there's a good chance Westphalia has a place for you. Check out some of the town's best below.

Southern Westphalia: The southern part of town borders highway 4, which makes it a great place to live for commuters. The area has some hustle and bustle, like town favorite restaurants Caribbean Flava and Tuckers Restaurant. While nothing is to crazy busy in town, this is a great place to choose if you like some excitement around home.

Northern Westphalia: The northern part of town is quieter than the southern. It's home to mostly residential streets, with townhomes, apartments, and houses. You won't find any restaurants in Northern Westphalia, so you should probably like to cook if you end up there. There are some shopping options in this part of town, though, like Jack of All Shopping and Impress Me! Home Staging.

Living in Westphalia

It may not hold a resemblance to the German region of Westphalia, but this charming spot in Maryland has a lot to offer. As it continues to be developed, Westphalia will have amenities like shopping centers and even a hotel for your out-of-town guests. For now, you can enjoy the great weather Maryland has to offer, and use it as an excuse to get outside and explore!

Washington, D.C. is a reasonable drive away, and is packed with activities to suit anyone. Art and history buffs will love the museums and government buildings, and politicos will of course feel right at home. In springtime, don't miss the beautiful cherry blossoms on the mall. Take a stroll around the reflecting pool and soak up the history.

Speaking of natural beauty, the surrounding area is full of it. Westphalia's bordering city, Upper Marlboro, has a beautiful park as well as several great golf courses. In the same town, and just 20 minutes from Westphalia, you'll find a Six Flags theme park to satiate your inner daredevil.

If it's food you're in the mood for, get some great soul food at the nearby Carolina Kitchen or Levi's Restaurant. If that's not your taste, the D.C. metropolitan area has a wide array of great options from all types of cuisine.

No matter what your taste is -- from arts and culture to food and wine to the great outdoors -- you'll find something to love about Westphalia.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Westphalia?
The average rent price for Westphalia rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,100.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Westphalia?
Some of the colleges located in the Westphalia area include Howard Community College, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Westphalia?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Westphalia from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

