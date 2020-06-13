120 Apartments for rent in Westphalia, MD📍
Just 30 minutes from our nation's capital, Westphalia, Maryland, is a growing new community with a ton of potential. In what might be the largest development Prince George's County has seen, it's currently sprouting about 10,000 new homes along with a town center, with plans to add a Metro station. It's conveniently located along Pennsylvania Avenue, right next to Joint Base Andrews, and rental homes are primed for the picking.
New kid on the block
Since it's such a new town, know that there likely won't be established neighborhoods -- yet! If you're moving from far away or just looking to make new connections, this is great news for you. Everyone else will be new to the neighborhood and looking to meet their neighbors, too! Start practicing your small talk, and perfect your mom's chocolate chip cookie recipe -- there's nothing like homemade cookies to welcome everyone to the neighborhood.
Name your space
Whether you're looking for an apartment, a single-family home or a multiple-family townhouse, you'll find it in Westphalia. A significant portion of the new development is residential, so you're likely to find something that's just the right size. A good starting point might be to identify your price range, and see what's available within that. Keep in mind if you've never lived so close to a big city hub -- expect visitors! Whether or not that means looking for an extra bedroom is up to you, but once everyone and his brother finds out you're an easy commute to Washington, D.C., the visitors will be filling up your calendar.
Bare necessities
Before you start looking, make a list of amenities. What do you consider essential, and what would just be a nice perk? Are you looking to make a commitment to an apartment for a year or more, or just pay month to month? Maybe you need parking to be included, but don't care about having a pool. Maybe you're used to thinking of air conditioning as a nice luxury, but in the heat of a Maryland summer it may actually become a necessity. Likewise, if you have a dog, a nice green space to walk him in would be nice - just make sure your landlord allows pets.
The fine print
As they say, the devil's in the details. When you're looking at rental homes, make sure you're paying close attention to fees, and any potential red flags the apartments might have. Working with a realtor can make your search a lot easier. Although you'll need to be prepared to pay a fee, finding a great place will be much easier. If you choose not to use a realtor, make sure you start your apartment search early.
Luckily for you, since the homes are brand new, you won't have to worry about checking for things like rotting wood and moldy walls. Nevertheless, it's always a good idea to check the faucets and toilets just to make sure you won't be getting shoddy craftsmanship.
Finally, if you're going to see apartments, make sure you have all your paperwork with you. Most landlords will want to see a credit report, maybe some pay stubs and your ID, so if you bring these along you can make the application process go that much quicker. You wouldn't want to lose out on your perfect house to rent just because someone else got it first!
Although one of the big draws of Westphalia is its proximity to Washington, D.C., the community itself has a lot to offer, too. One of the best parts of living in town is that has a range of great neighborhoods. Whether you're looking for something residential and quiet or more urban and bustling, there's a good chance Westphalia has a place for you. Check out some of the town's best below.
Southern Westphalia: The southern part of town borders highway 4, which makes it a great place to live for commuters. The area has some hustle and bustle, like town favorite restaurants Caribbean Flava and Tuckers Restaurant. While nothing is to crazy busy in town, this is a great place to choose if you like some excitement around home.
Northern Westphalia: The northern part of town is quieter than the southern. It's home to mostly residential streets, with townhomes, apartments, and houses. You won't find any restaurants in Northern Westphalia, so you should probably like to cook if you end up there. There are some shopping options in this part of town, though, like Jack of All Shopping and Impress Me! Home Staging.
It may not hold a resemblance to the German region of Westphalia, but this charming spot in Maryland has a lot to offer. As it continues to be developed, Westphalia will have amenities like shopping centers and even a hotel for your out-of-town guests. For now, you can enjoy the great weather Maryland has to offer, and use it as an excuse to get outside and explore!
Washington, D.C. is a reasonable drive away, and is packed with activities to suit anyone. Art and history buffs will love the museums and government buildings, and politicos will of course feel right at home. In springtime, don't miss the beautiful cherry blossoms on the mall. Take a stroll around the reflecting pool and soak up the history.
Speaking of natural beauty, the surrounding area is full of it. Westphalia's bordering city, Upper Marlboro, has a beautiful park as well as several great golf courses. In the same town, and just 20 minutes from Westphalia, you'll find a Six Flags theme park to satiate your inner daredevil.
If it's food you're in the mood for, get some great soul food at the nearby Carolina Kitchen or Levi's Restaurant. If that's not your taste, the D.C. metropolitan area has a wide array of great options from all types of cuisine.
No matter what your taste is -- from arts and culture to food and wine to the great outdoors -- you'll find something to love about Westphalia.