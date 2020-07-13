All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Eddystone.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Eddystone
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

Eddystone

1301 Vermont Ave NW · (833) 617-0680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1301 Vermont Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 390 sqft

Unit 610 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 390 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 390 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eddystone.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
package receiving
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
Logan Circle and the 14th Street corridor are becoming the homes of some of DC's most exciting new restaurants. Live one block away from the excitement at the Eddystone apartments in Logan Circle. The impeccably maintained community has a reputation for top quality service. Combine that with gorgeous efficiencies boasting sunrooms, stellar views and huge walk-in closets and you have your ideal new home. Close to the action...far from ordinary.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Studio $700, 2 bedroom $1000
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: On-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eddystone have any available units?
Eddystone has 4 units available starting at $1,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Eddystone have?
Some of Eddystone's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eddystone currently offering any rent specials?
Eddystone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eddystone pet-friendly?
Yes, Eddystone is pet friendly.
Does Eddystone offer parking?
No, Eddystone does not offer parking.
Does Eddystone have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eddystone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eddystone have a pool?
No, Eddystone does not have a pool.
Does Eddystone have accessible units?
No, Eddystone does not have accessible units.
Does Eddystone have units with dishwashers?
No, Eddystone does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Eddystone?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
The Belgard
33 N St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Senate Square
201 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity