1301 Vermont Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005 Logan Circle - Shaw
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 310 · Avail. now
$1,580
Studio · 1 Bath · 390 sqft
Unit 610 · Avail. Aug 14
$1,600
Studio · 1 Bath · 390 sqft
Unit 210 · Avail. Sep 2
$1,610
Studio · 1 Bath · 390 sqft
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
package receiving
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
Logan Circle and the 14th Street corridor are becoming the homes of some of DC's most exciting new restaurants. Live one block away from the excitement at the Eddystone apartments in Logan Circle. The impeccably maintained community has a reputation for top quality service. Combine that with gorgeous efficiencies boasting sunrooms, stellar views and huge walk-in closets and you have your ideal new home. Close to the action...far from ordinary.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water