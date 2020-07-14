All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Kalorama Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Kalorama Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:52 AM

Kalorama Park

1840 Columbia Road Northwest · (202) 410-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1840 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,471

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 503 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,541

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1317 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kalorama Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
bbq/grill
Kalorama Park is city living at its finest. Located in the vibrant neighborhood of Adams Morgan, just steps away from eclectic shops, delicious restaurants, and popular nightlife destinations, this apartment building has everything at its fingertips. Discover the epitome of contemporary style and elegance with private balconies showcasing views of the downtown skyline, gas fireplaces, granite countertops and open floor plans.*

You'll never want to live anywhere else once you get a taste of life at Kalorama Park. Enjoy the lifestyle you've been searching for throughout the Nation's Capital right here. Welcome to your oasis.

*Certain amenities available in select units. Call associate for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Dogs
rent: $50/monthly per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kalorama Park have any available units?
Kalorama Park has 2 units available starting at $3,471 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Kalorama Park have?
Some of Kalorama Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kalorama Park currently offering any rent specials?
Kalorama Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kalorama Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Kalorama Park is pet friendly.
Does Kalorama Park offer parking?
Yes, Kalorama Park offers parking.
Does Kalorama Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kalorama Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kalorama Park have a pool?
No, Kalorama Park does not have a pool.
Does Kalorama Park have accessible units?
No, Kalorama Park does not have accessible units.
Does Kalorama Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kalorama Park has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Kalorama Park?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Park Ellison
1700 Harvard St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20001
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity