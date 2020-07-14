Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking bbq/grill

Kalorama Park is city living at its finest. Located in the vibrant neighborhood of Adams Morgan, just steps away from eclectic shops, delicious restaurants, and popular nightlife destinations, this apartment building has everything at its fingertips. Discover the epitome of contemporary style and elegance with private balconies showcasing views of the downtown skyline, gas fireplaces, granite countertops and open floor plans.*



You'll never want to live anywhere else once you get a taste of life at Kalorama Park. Enjoy the lifestyle you've been searching for throughout the Nation's Capital right here. Welcome to your oasis.



*Certain amenities available in select units. Call associate for details.