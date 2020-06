Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stunning home in 16th Street Heights on a corner lot. Welcoming front porch and a deck in the rear. Great architectural details, Fabulous renovated gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances. Renovated bathrooms with custom fixtures. Mins to the 14th Street corridor shops and restaurants and close to rock creek park...Luxury and location ...this home has both. Lower level apartment rented separately for $1,500.00. Vacant go and show