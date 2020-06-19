All apartments in Washington
3550 ROCK CREEK CHURCH RD NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3550 ROCK CREEK CHURCH RD NW

3550 Rock Creek Church Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3550 Rock Creek Church Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Large total renovation. Open and airy with plenty of space for your furniture. Brand new everything and parking in rear. Just off New Hampshire Ave and blocks from Petworth Metro Station, Georgia Avenue and 14th Street shops. Housing Vouchers Welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

