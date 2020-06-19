3550 Rock Creek Church Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010 Columbia Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Large total renovation. Open and airy with plenty of space for your furniture. Brand new everything and parking in rear. Just off New Hampshire Ave and blocks from Petworth Metro Station, Georgia Avenue and 14th Street shops. Housing Vouchers Welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3550 ROCK CREEK CHURCH RD NW have any available units?
3550 ROCK CREEK CHURCH RD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3550 ROCK CREEK CHURCH RD NW have?
Some of 3550 ROCK CREEK CHURCH RD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3550 ROCK CREEK CHURCH RD NW currently offering any rent specials?
3550 ROCK CREEK CHURCH RD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.