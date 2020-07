Amenities

Walk out one bedroom apartment with Certificate of Occupancy, patio, parking, newer appliances, freshly painted and new blinds 1 Block to Rock Creek Park and Zoo. Porcelain tile floors, high ceilings and light galore! Washer/Dryer in unit. Fabulous location in Mt Pleasant near restaurants: Mintwood Place, Tail Up Goat, and Johnny's; shops, and 2 METROS. No Pets, No Smokers. Parking !