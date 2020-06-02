2517 I STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

UNFURNISHED - This elegant, light-filled and spacious with delightful ambiance residence is set in sought-after West End/ Foggy Bottom of Washington ~ This astonishingly throughout detailed architecture is perfect for enjoyment and comfort living ~ several French balconies, over-sized windows are for those to live comfortably, relax, dream & entertain - AND Picturesque and well pointed-maintained two level garden. Having private one car detached garage parking is also exceptional in this part of Washington.