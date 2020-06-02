All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2517 I STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2517 I STREET NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2517 I STREET NW

2517 I Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2517 I Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UNFURNISHED - This elegant, light-filled and spacious with delightful ambiance residence is set in sought-after West End/ Foggy Bottom of Washington ~ This astonishingly throughout detailed architecture is perfect for enjoyment and comfort living ~ several French balconies, over-sized windows are for those to live comfortably, relax, dream & entertain - AND Picturesque and well pointed-maintained two level garden. Having private one car detached garage parking is also exceptional in this part of Washington.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 I STREET NW have any available units?
2517 I STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 I STREET NW have?
Some of 2517 I STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 I STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2517 I STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 I STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2517 I STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2517 I STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2517 I STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 2517 I STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2517 I STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 I STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2517 I STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2517 I STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2517 I STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 I STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2517 I STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Tunlaw Gardens
3903 Davis Pl NW
Washington, DC 20007
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University