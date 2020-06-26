Amenities
2501 K Street, NW Unit #3A Available 07/01/19 Spacious One Bedroom One and a Half Bathroom Foggy Bottom Apartment With Hardwood Floors, Beautiful Lighting Throughout! - Address: 2501 K Street NW Unit 3A Washington, DC 20037
Market Rent: $2,395 for a 24 Month Lease OR $2,500 for a 12 Month Lease
Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash
Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Parking: Street Parking Only
Pets: No Pets Allowed
Square Footage: 815 Square Feet
Available: End of June/Beginning of July
Video Walk through- http://youtu.be/AU0C2UMFTnI
Unit Features:
- 1BR 1.5 BA
- Hardwood Floors (Brand New!)
- Central AC & Heat - Individual Water Heater
- Ample Built in Storage Throughout
- Southern Exposure Windows
- Wood Burning Fireplace
- Full Kitchen with Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Freezer, Ice Maker, Electric Range and Oven,
- Unfurnished
Building and Location:
- 94 out of 100 Walkscore!
- Roofdeck! Elevator
- Dupont 's West End, Rock Creek Park, Georgetown, Downtown, Parkways, Metro
- Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Foggy Bottom Metro within Walking
Fees and Rules:
- $65 Application Fee, Deposit equal to the First Month's Rent, $100 Move Fee
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
Leasing Agents:
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055
Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557
(RLNE4889833)