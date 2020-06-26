Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

2501 K Street, NW Unit #3A Available 07/01/19 Spacious One Bedroom One and a Half Bathroom Foggy Bottom Apartment With Hardwood Floors, Beautiful Lighting Throughout! - Address: 2501 K Street NW Unit 3A Washington, DC 20037

Market Rent: $2,395 for a 24 Month Lease OR $2,500 for a 12 Month Lease

Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash

Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone

Parking: Street Parking Only

Pets: No Pets Allowed

Square Footage: 815 Square Feet

Available: End of June/Beginning of July



Video Walk through- http://youtu.be/AU0C2UMFTnI



Unit Features:

- 1BR 1.5 BA

- Hardwood Floors (Brand New!)

- Central AC & Heat - Individual Water Heater

- Ample Built in Storage Throughout

- Southern Exposure Windows

- Wood Burning Fireplace

- Full Kitchen with Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Freezer, Ice Maker, Electric Range and Oven,

- Unfurnished



Building and Location:

- 94 out of 100 Walkscore!

- Roofdeck! Elevator

- Dupont 's West End, Rock Creek Park, Georgetown, Downtown, Parkways, Metro

- Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Foggy Bottom Metro within Walking



Fees and Rules:

- $65 Application Fee, Deposit equal to the First Month's Rent, $100 Move Fee



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:



James E. Rice- 410.474.3055

Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557



(RLNE4889833)