Last updated May 29 2019 at 12:21 AM

2501 K Street, NW Unit #3A

2501 K St NW · No Longer Available
Location

2501 K St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2501 K Street, NW Unit #3A Available 07/01/19 Spacious One Bedroom One and a Half Bathroom Foggy Bottom Apartment With Hardwood Floors, Beautiful Lighting Throughout! - Address: 2501 K Street NW Unit 3A Washington, DC 20037
Market Rent: $2,395 for a 24 Month Lease OR $2,500 for a 12 Month Lease
Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash
Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Parking: Street Parking Only
Pets: No Pets Allowed
Square Footage: 815 Square Feet
Available: End of June/Beginning of July

Video Walk through- http://youtu.be/AU0C2UMFTnI

Unit Features:
- 1BR 1.5 BA
- Hardwood Floors (Brand New!)
- Central AC & Heat - Individual Water Heater
- Ample Built in Storage Throughout
- Southern Exposure Windows
- Wood Burning Fireplace
- Full Kitchen with Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Freezer, Ice Maker, Electric Range and Oven,
- Unfurnished

Building and Location:
- 94 out of 100 Walkscore!
- Roofdeck! Elevator
- Dupont 's West End, Rock Creek Park, Georgetown, Downtown, Parkways, Metro
- Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Foggy Bottom Metro within Walking

Fees and Rules:
- $65 Application Fee, Deposit equal to the First Month's Rent, $100 Move Fee

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:

James E. Rice- 410.474.3055
Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557

(RLNE4889833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

