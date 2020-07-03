1813 WILTBERGER STREET NW

Amenities

Unbeatable location! Picturesque 1 bedroom PLUS DEN which could be a cozy 2nd bedroom or lovely office/bonus room. This one-of-a-kind unit is around the corner from the Shaw-Howard Metro (green/yellow line) and resides on a low-traveled one-way street. It is the end unit in a group of 7 townhouses. Available unfurnished or furnished with the items pictured at no extra cost! Features include large bright windows, sleek hardwood floors, built-in shelving, maintenance-free quartz counters, ornate tile work, gas range, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. There is ample storage with a full unfinished basement that includes the washer&dryer. Easy street parking (zone 2). This is the heart of Shaw and the best of city living! Walkers paradise with a score of 98! You will be steps from the metro, limitless bars, restaurants, concert venues, and grocery stores. Pets are welcome (subject to one time fee), Tenant responsible for utilities (gas, electric, water). Large bedroom with closet is 13'x11.5', Den is 8'x7'