1813 WILTBERGER STREET NW
1813 WILTBERGER STREET NW

1813 Wiltberger Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1813 Wiltberger Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unbeatable location! Picturesque 1 bedroom PLUS DEN which could be a cozy 2nd bedroom or lovely office/bonus room. This one-of-a-kind unit is around the corner from the Shaw-Howard Metro (green/yellow line) and resides on a low-traveled one-way street. It is the end unit in a group of 7 townhouses. Available unfurnished or furnished with the items pictured at no extra cost! Features include large bright windows, sleek hardwood floors, built-in shelving, maintenance-free quartz counters, ornate tile work, gas range, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. There is ample storage with a full unfinished basement that includes the washer&dryer. Easy street parking (zone 2). This is the heart of Shaw and the best of city living! Walkers paradise with a score of 98! You will be steps from the metro, limitless bars, restaurants, concert venues, and grocery stores. Pets are welcome (subject to one time fee), Tenant responsible for utilities (gas, electric, water). Large bedroom with closet is 13'x11.5', Den is 8'x7'

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 WILTBERGER STREET NW have any available units?
1813 WILTBERGER STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 WILTBERGER STREET NW have?
Some of 1813 WILTBERGER STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 WILTBERGER STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1813 WILTBERGER STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 WILTBERGER STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1813 WILTBERGER STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1813 WILTBERGER STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1813 WILTBERGER STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1813 WILTBERGER STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1813 WILTBERGER STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 WILTBERGER STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1813 WILTBERGER STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1813 WILTBERGER STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1813 WILTBERGER STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 WILTBERGER STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 WILTBERGER STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

