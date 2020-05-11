All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1771 T St NW Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1771 T St NW Unit 2
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:18 AM

1771 T St NW Unit 2

1771 T Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1771 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

hardwood floors
coffee bar
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Located on a quiet tree lined street in the heart of Dupont Circle is this awesome studio apartment! The apartment is conveniently located walking distance to the Dupont Circle metro (Red Line) and is steps from all the amazing restaurants, retail shops, coffee shops, and night life that Dupont Circle has to offer!

Property Highlights:
- Studio
- 1 bath
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Built in desk
- Built in shelves for storage or clothes
- Recessed lights
- Gas cooking
- White kitchen cabinets
- Ceiling fan
- NO AC
- Street parking
- Shared laundry

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5263330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1771 T St NW Unit 2 have any available units?
1771 T St NW Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1771 T St NW Unit 2 have?
Some of 1771 T St NW Unit 2's amenities include hardwood floors, coffee bar, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1771 T St NW Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1771 T St NW Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1771 T St NW Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1771 T St NW Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1771 T St NW Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 1771 T St NW Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1771 T St NW Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1771 T St NW Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1771 T St NW Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1771 T St NW Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1771 T St NW Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1771 T St NW Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1771 T St NW Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1771 T St NW Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University