1771 T St NW Unit 2

Located on a quiet tree lined street in the heart of Dupont Circle is this awesome studio apartment! The apartment is conveniently located walking distance to the Dupont Circle metro (Red Line) and is steps from all the amazing restaurants, retail shops, coffee shops, and night life that Dupont Circle has to offer!



Property Highlights:

- Studio

- 1 bath

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Built in desk

- Built in shelves for storage or clothes

- Recessed lights

- Gas cooking

- White kitchen cabinets

- Ceiling fan

- NO AC

- Street parking

- Shared laundry



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5263330)