Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:07 PM

Porter

2724 Porter Street Northwest · (202) 883-5441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2724 Porter Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 3 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Porter.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
With the ideal balance of convenience, comfort, and style, Cleveland Park is a collection of distinct apartment buildings along the Connecticut Avenue corridor. Each of our buildings has its own unique appeal and personality, along with all the additions youd expect in the premier rental address in D.C. Here youll find features that include everything from an onsite laundry center, intercom entry systems, and picnic areas to designer lighting, stunning parquet floors, and spacious closets with built-in organizers.\n\nPremium Apartments in Cleveland Park for Rent\nOur pet-friendly apartments in Cleveland Park D.C. offer an upscale lifestyle with a unique modern, urban flair. With a location that puts residents within easy reach of exciting shopping, fine dining, businesses, transportation hubs, parks, entertainment venues, and more, our apartments in Woodley Park D.C. truly offer something for everyone. Come experience the luxury lifestyle you deserve at one of our stunning buildings. We have everything youve been searching for in pet-friendly apartments in Cleveland Park. Contact our friendly leasing staff today and discover your new beautiful neighborhood with us!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300 Move-in Fees
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: 45lbs
Parking Details: Assigned parking $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Porter have any available units?
Porter has 3 units available starting at $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Porter have?
Some of Porter's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Porter currently offering any rent specials?
Porter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Porter pet-friendly?
Yes, Porter is pet friendly.
Does Porter offer parking?
Yes, Porter offers parking.
Does Porter have units with washers and dryers?
No, Porter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Porter have a pool?
No, Porter does not have a pool.
Does Porter have accessible units?
No, Porter does not have accessible units.
Does Porter have units with dishwashers?
No, Porter does not have units with dishwashers.
