1771 Church Street Northwest, #3

Beautiful and very spacious, 800 sq. ft. 1BD/1BA condo unit situated in the heart of Dupont Circle! This recently renovated unit includes an open floor plan, hardwood floors, expansive windows, large and updated kitchen with SS appliances, built-ins in the living room, washer/dryer in the unit and great walk-in “Elfa” system closet. Water, trash and Cable/Internet utilities are included in the rent!



Great location: just minutes away from the Dupont Circle Metro (red line), shops, cafes, restaurants, music and entertainment.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. The property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.