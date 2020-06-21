All apartments in Washington
1771 Church Street Northwest, #3

1771 Church Street Northwest · (516) 784-6107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1771 Church Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Beautiful and very spacious, 800 sq. ft. 1BD/1BA condo unit situated in the heart of Dupont Circle! This recently renovated unit includes an open floor plan, hardwood floors, expansive windows, large and updated kitchen with SS appliances, built-ins in the living room, washer/dryer in the unit and great walk-in “Elfa” system closet. Water, trash and Cable/Internet utilities are included in the rent!

Great location: just minutes away from the Dupont Circle Metro (red line), shops, cafes, restaurants, music and entertainment.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. The property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1771 Church Street Northwest, #3 have any available units?
1771 Church Street Northwest, #3 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1771 Church Street Northwest, #3 have?
Some of 1771 Church Street Northwest, #3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1771 Church Street Northwest, #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1771 Church Street Northwest, #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1771 Church Street Northwest, #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1771 Church Street Northwest, #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1771 Church Street Northwest, #3 offer parking?
No, 1771 Church Street Northwest, #3 does not offer parking.
Does 1771 Church Street Northwest, #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1771 Church Street Northwest, #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1771 Church Street Northwest, #3 have a pool?
No, 1771 Church Street Northwest, #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1771 Church Street Northwest, #3 have accessible units?
No, 1771 Church Street Northwest, #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1771 Church Street Northwest, #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1771 Church Street Northwest, #3 has units with dishwashers.
