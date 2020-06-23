Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/85cb4260ed ----

LOCATION: 1746 Columbia Road NW, Washington DC 20009



NEIGHBORHOOD/BUILDING HIGHLIGHTS



?Spacious remodeled One Bedroom apartment in the heart of Adams Morgan

?Great proximity to Yes Organic Market, Safeway and Harris Teeter.

? Walk Score considers this updated unit ?Walker?s Paradise and Biker?s Paradise?

? Bus lines are H1, 42, 90, L2, S1, 43, X3, 96, S9 and S4 with a variety of locations for Car shares and Bike shares that are just less than a half mile away.

? Adams Morgan has a great vicinity to explore all of the city has to offer, including restaurants, cafes, shops, bars and parks.

? Adams Morgan is a trendy culturally diverse community environment with a happening nightlife scene.

?Nearby Metro Stations are Columbia Heights Metro(Green and Yellow Line) and Woodley Park-Zoo Metro(Red Line)



INTERIOR HIGHLIGHTS



? Unit features warm newly refined hardwood floors throughout unit and modern light fixtures

? Modern Stylish Appliances and Mini Split air conditioning system



LEASING INFORMATION



? Available NOW

? Online Rental Payments and Maintenance Requests

? Tenants pay electric, gas

? Water/Sewer, Heat & Trash included

? Street Parking



Professionally managed by:

Fred A Smith Company

730 24th St NW

Suite 19

Washington, DC 20037

202-337-5080