Amenities
LOCATION: 1746 Columbia Road NW, Washington DC 20009
NEIGHBORHOOD/BUILDING HIGHLIGHTS
?Spacious remodeled One Bedroom apartment in the heart of Adams Morgan
?Great proximity to Yes Organic Market, Safeway and Harris Teeter.
? Walk Score considers this updated unit ?Walker?s Paradise and Biker?s Paradise?
? Bus lines are H1, 42, 90, L2, S1, 43, X3, 96, S9 and S4 with a variety of locations for Car shares and Bike shares that are just less than a half mile away.
? Adams Morgan has a great vicinity to explore all of the city has to offer, including restaurants, cafes, shops, bars and parks.
? Adams Morgan is a trendy culturally diverse community environment with a happening nightlife scene.
?Nearby Metro Stations are Columbia Heights Metro(Green and Yellow Line) and Woodley Park-Zoo Metro(Red Line)
INTERIOR HIGHLIGHTS
? Unit features warm newly refined hardwood floors throughout unit and modern light fixtures
? Modern Stylish Appliances and Mini Split air conditioning system
LEASING INFORMATION
? Available NOW
? Online Rental Payments and Maintenance Requests
? Tenants pay electric, gas
? Water/Sewer, Heat & Trash included
? Street Parking
Professionally managed by:
Fred A Smith Company
730 24th St NW
Suite 19
Washington, DC 20037
202-337-5080