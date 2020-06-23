All apartments in Washington
1746 Columbia Road, NW
1746 Columbia Road, NW

1746 Columbia Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1746 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/85cb4260ed ----
LOCATION: 1746 Columbia Road NW, Washington DC 20009

NEIGHBORHOOD/BUILDING HIGHLIGHTS

?Spacious remodeled One Bedroom apartment in the heart of Adams Morgan
?Great proximity to Yes Organic Market, Safeway and Harris Teeter.
? Walk Score considers this updated unit ?Walker?s Paradise and Biker?s Paradise?
? Bus lines are H1, 42, 90, L2, S1, 43, X3, 96, S9 and S4 with a variety of locations for Car shares and Bike shares that are just less than a half mile away.
? Adams Morgan has a great vicinity to explore all of the city has to offer, including restaurants, cafes, shops, bars and parks.
? Adams Morgan is a trendy culturally diverse community environment with a happening nightlife scene.
?Nearby Metro Stations are Columbia Heights Metro(Green and Yellow Line) and Woodley Park-Zoo Metro(Red Line)

INTERIOR HIGHLIGHTS

? Unit features warm newly refined hardwood floors throughout unit and modern light fixtures
? Modern Stylish Appliances and Mini Split air conditioning system

LEASING INFORMATION

? Available NOW
? Online Rental Payments and Maintenance Requests
? Tenants pay electric, gas
? Water/Sewer, Heat & Trash included
? Street Parking

Professionally managed by:
Fred A Smith Company
730 24th St NW
Suite 19
Washington, DC 20037
202-337-5080

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 Columbia Road, NW have any available units?
1746 Columbia Road, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1746 Columbia Road, NW have?
Some of 1746 Columbia Road, NW's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1746 Columbia Road, NW currently offering any rent specials?
1746 Columbia Road, NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 Columbia Road, NW pet-friendly?
No, 1746 Columbia Road, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1746 Columbia Road, NW offer parking?
No, 1746 Columbia Road, NW does not offer parking.
Does 1746 Columbia Road, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1746 Columbia Road, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 Columbia Road, NW have a pool?
No, 1746 Columbia Road, NW does not have a pool.
Does 1746 Columbia Road, NW have accessible units?
No, 1746 Columbia Road, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 Columbia Road, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1746 Columbia Road, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
