292 Apartments for rent in Kettering, MD📍
Technically a part of Upper Marlboro, Kettering, Maryland is merely 15 miles from Washington, D.C. While its natural beauty is reason enough to live here, this town in Prince George's County also has ample shopping, a thorough transit system, and a healthy real estate market. All these qualities have led to a population rise, and currently Kettering is home to 12,790 people. And there's room for you to stay! You should be saying hooray!
In addition to the qualities mentioned above, other aspects of Kettering, like a pleasant pace of life and low crime rate, have made it one of the best spots in Prince George's County. While getting rental property here can be tough, preparation goes a long way. So stop watching_ "_House of Cards" and get to it.
Finding a Home Despite Low Vacancies
During certain times of the year, a search for a home may yield little to no results. Many folks have come to Kettering to enjoy the lifestyle here, but the area simply lacks the space to continue building housing. Don't get frustrated, as there four methods to employ that can successfully land you a place.
Contact management companies and realtors several months in advance. Giving yourself one to three months, if feasible, is advised. Obviously, if personal obligations are limiting the amount of time you have to find a home in Kettering, this is impossible, but start making calls and sending emails now! Even if there are no vacancies, you can get put on a waiting list; with leases expiring, you are bound to see some open apartment or condo rentals in any given community.
Don't be fixated on one kind of housing. Sure, you only wish to tour furnished apartments in Kettering, but such homes are highly popular here and thus you may have to compromise. Know that Kettering features a solid mix of houses, town homes, condos, and apartments for rent. Try searching only by the number of bedrooms you want, rather than narrowing your search to meet impossible demands.
Come right before leases typically expire. Again, this may be impossible due to personal obligations, but if you can, come a month before the beginning or end of the school year. With a few schools in town and also Prince George's Community College nearby, you'll find that the market has the most listings from May through August as some tenants are moving out. Realtors and landlords are also busy during this time. Be a vulture, and take the leftovers!
Show how reliable you are. Take your credit report, former landlord references, and checkbook with you to any tour. If you like a place in Kettering, notify the appropriate people that you are ready to move to the next step. Say you have all that info with you and can pay the first month's rent, deposit, and other fees right away. They will ask for that stuff anyway, but volunteering it shows you are serious and trustworthy. It will make you the most desirable tenant, rather than that other guy wearing a vote Christopher Walken for president t-shirt.
Should You Purchase?
If you are not one to plan ahead, renting is the answer, without a doubt. Renting is also the best choice if you are testing out the area or need flexibility. Be aware, though, that 90.6% of homes in Kettering are owner-occupied, which is much higher than the county or state's average. During your house or apartment search, you will undoubtedly encounter a far greater number of for-sale listings.
If you are lucky enough to be able to choose your neighborhood in Kettering, make sure it's a good one. While every neighborhood is pretty neat, transit options, scenery, activities, and ability to walk to places vary throughout town.
Watkins Park: This is the heart of Kettering. Watkins Regional Park is the main attraction. Using a car is recommended, but there are nearby bus lines.
Northampton Lake: This northwest neighborhood has lots of housing. With Kettering Crossing, several major retailers, restaurants, cafes, and a few parks, this is the most convenient and walkable residential area. There are several bus stops. The Blue and Orange Metrorail lines, which are just over one mile away, offer transit to D.C.
Whiteholm: On the east side, this residential area is mostly car-dependent, but like all areas of Kettering, there are bus lines reachable via foot. You can find houses as well as apartments and condos.
While the choice mode of transit is a car, Kettering has ample bus lines and is close to the Metrorail. You aren't handcuffed without a car at all. Some areas of town are walkable. A bike is also becoming an increasingly popular choice; get your calves in shape!
Life in Kettering is life within the Washington, D.C. area. On many days, folks are shooting off towards D.C. to frolic on the U.S. Capitol's lawn, toast the Lincoln statue, and live out fantasies at the International Spy Museum. Kettering, though, is more than just some town near the nation's capital. You could spend days in Watkins Regional Park, whether you intended to or not; it's that big, and full of everything you could ever want in a park. Other green spaces, such as Whiteholm Park and Castleton Park, only add to Kettering's beauty. Eateries like Peter's Carryout and Homeboy Seafood ensure you never have to leave Kettering to whet your appetite. And if you ever want more, you know what awaits outside. For all these reasons, Kettering is quite the spot within Prince George's County.