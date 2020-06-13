292 Apartments for rent in Kettering, MD

Moving to Kettering

In addition to the qualities mentioned above, other aspects of Kettering, like a pleasant pace of life and low crime rate, have made it one of the best spots in Prince George's County. While getting rental property here can be tough, preparation goes a long way. So stop watching_ "_House of Cards" and get to it.

Finding a Home Despite Low Vacancies

During certain times of the year, a search for a home may yield little to no results. Many folks have come to Kettering to enjoy the lifestyle here, but the area simply lacks the space to continue building housing. Don't get frustrated, as there four methods to employ that can successfully land you a place.

Contact management companies and realtors several months in advance. Giving yourself one to three months, if feasible, is advised. Obviously, if personal obligations are limiting the amount of time you have to find a home in Kettering, this is impossible, but start making calls and sending emails now! Even if there are no vacancies, you can get put on a waiting list; with leases expiring, you are bound to see some open apartment or condo rentals in any given community. Don't be fixated on one kind of housing. Sure, you only wish to tour furnished apartments in Kettering, but such homes are highly popular here and thus you may have to compromise. Know that Kettering features a solid mix of houses, town homes, condos, and apartments for rent. Try searching only by the number of bedrooms you want, rather than narrowing your search to meet impossible demands. Come right before leases typically expire. Again, this may be impossible due to personal obligations, but if you can, come a month before the beginning or end of the school year. With a few schools in town and also Prince George's Community College nearby, you'll find that the market has the most listings from May through August as some tenants are moving out. Realtors and landlords are also busy during this time. Be a vulture, and take the leftovers! Show how reliable you are. Take your credit report, former landlord references, and checkbook with you to any tour. If you like a place in Kettering, notify the appropriate people that you are ready to move to the next step. Say you have all that info with you and can pay the first month's rent, deposit, and other fees right away. They will ask for that stuff anyway, but volunteering it shows you are serious and trustworthy. It will make you the most desirable tenant, rather than that other guy wearing a vote Christopher Walken for president t-shirt.

Should You Purchase?

If you are not one to plan ahead, renting is the answer, without a doubt. Renting is also the best choice if you are testing out the area or need flexibility. Be aware, though, that 90.6% of homes in Kettering are owner-occupied, which is much higher than the county or state's average. During your house or apartment search, you will undoubtedly encounter a far greater number of for-sale listings.