Apartment List
/
MD
/
kettering
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:18 PM

292 Apartments for rent in Kettering, MD

📍

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
98 Old Enterprise Road
98 Old Enterprise Road, Kettering, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1920 sqft
4BR Upper Marlboro townhome - Spacious renovated town home boasts 4 Bedrooms, 1 full bath and two half baths. Updated kitchen with new counter tops, cabinets, black appliances, and ceramic floors.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
13910 SHANNOCK LANE
13910 Shannock Lane, Kettering, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3806 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath Colonial home with spacious yard and wonderful views! Located in Oak Creek Club, a gated golf course community, which includes open park space, walking paths, a restaurant, playgrounds, outdoor swimming pool, tennis

1 of 11

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
12320 OPEN VIEW LANE
12320 Open View Lane, Kettering, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
Luxury rental. Very modern. Great community. Garage, fresh paint, 2 level new hardwood floor. granite counter tops. fireplace, washer-dryer, balcony off each bedroom. Cathedral ceilings in foyer and living room.
Results within 1 mile of Kettering
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,771
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
10105 Prince place, #104
10105 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 A Gorgeous 1BR Luxury Condo/All utilities included - Property Id: 300631 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath beautiful Condo for Rent in Largo/Upper Marlboro Area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9700 Lake Pointe Court
9700 Lake Pointe Court, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1071 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Condo in Great Location - Property Id: 297496 Controlled access 2 bedroom 2 bathroom first floor condo with walk out patio, wood burning fireplace and assigned parking space with guest passes in Largo, MD.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512
10512 Lake Arbor Way, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1930 sqft
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
919 Lake Shore Dr
919 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Arbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
To rent fully upgraded 3 level 4BR town home in Lake Arbor area. 3 full and 1 half baths. Hardwood flooring throughout main and upper level and fully tiled beautiful flooring in the basement. Upgraded Kitchen cabinets, countertop, and backsplash.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9704 LAKE POINTE COURT
9704 Lake Pointe Court, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1144 sqft
Renovated 2BR,2BA spacious condo w/dining room in Largo close to Metro, public transportation, 495 and several major routes.Kitchen w/new ceramic.Spacious LR w/gleaming lamination, fire place. Separate DR w/lamination.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
116 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE
116 College Station Drive, Largo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1364 sqft
NICE END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. HARDWOOD ON MAIN IN LR & DN. 3 BEDRMS UP W/2 FULL BATHS. DEN DOWN WITH FULL BATH. 1/2 BATH ON MAIN. NEUTRAL DECOR. NICE DECK OFF EAT IN KITCHEN. WALKOUT BASEMENT W/PATIO TO FENCED YARD. CARPETS WILL BE CLEANED.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10131 PRINCE PLACE
10131 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1082 sqft
Space & closets galore in this 2 bedroom 2 bath freshly painted top floor unit; Breakfast bar & wine cabinet in cozy kitchen; Full bath in bedroom; Balcony overlooking a tree line setting. 1 reserve parking space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10202 PRINCE PLACE
10202 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this well maintained one bedroom condo that features a large living and dining area, hardwood flooring throughout, a spacious balcony with huge sliding glass doors off of the living room and dining room respectively, a huge walk-in

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
1103 ANDEAN GOOSE WAY
1103 Andean Goose Way, Brock Hall, MD
Studio
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1103 ANDEAN GOOSE WAY in Brock Hall. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10250 PRINCE PLACE
10250 Prince Place, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1072 sqft
Move-in ready, freshly painted 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo near shopping, Metrobus route and Prince George's Community College. Features new laminate flooring in living and dining rooms and new carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
757 SAINT MICHAELS DRIVE
757 Saint Michaels Drive, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1080 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE/JULY -- Nice end-unit, 2-level townhome features 3 bedroom, 1-full and 1-half bathroom, and fenced back yard; located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and more; great location and convenient to schools,

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10605 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD
10605 Woodlawn Boulevard, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
3336 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this spacious efficiency with its private entrance situated inside a private Single family home. The lease include free utilities, Cable, and Internet.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
107 BIG CHIMNEY BR #16-4
107 Big Chimney Branch, Largo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great home! Super clean, near all the major expressways, parks, shopping, just 16 miles to the White House right in the heart of Largo! Have your realtor show you the home anytime! Available October 1, 2018.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
708 CHURCH ROAD
708 Church Road South, Brock Hall, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
6111 sqft
In person showings resume July 1st by appointments only. Property available for move in on July 15th. Agents and clients must use CDC Guidelines of Social Distancing and wear masks to enter the property at all times.
Results within 5 miles of Kettering
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
9 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1255 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
19 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
15 Units Available
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
15 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,338
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
City GuideKettering
It's rare for one park to define the landscape and atmosphere of an entire town, but Watkins Regional Park encompasses a major portion of Kettering's 5.5 square miles. With everything from miniature golf and pony rides to a turtle pond and live reptile displays, this is the place to play in Kettering.

Technically a part of Upper Marlboro, Kettering, Maryland is merely 15 miles from Washington, D.C. While its natural beauty is reason enough to live here, this town in Prince George's County also has ample shopping, a thorough transit system, and a healthy real estate market. All these qualities have led to a population rise, and currently Kettering is home to 12,790 people. And there's room for you to stay! You should be saying hooray!

Moving to Kettering

In addition to the qualities mentioned above, other aspects of Kettering, like a pleasant pace of life and low crime rate, have made it one of the best spots in Prince George's County. While getting rental property here can be tough, preparation goes a long way. So stop watching_ "_House of Cards" and get to it.

Finding a Home Despite Low Vacancies

During certain times of the year, a search for a home may yield little to no results. Many folks have come to Kettering to enjoy the lifestyle here, but the area simply lacks the space to continue building housing. Don't get frustrated, as there four methods to employ that can successfully land you a place.

  1. Contact management companies and realtors several months in advance. Giving yourself one to three months, if feasible, is advised. Obviously, if personal obligations are limiting the amount of time you have to find a home in Kettering, this is impossible, but start making calls and sending emails now! Even if there are no vacancies, you can get put on a waiting list; with leases expiring, you are bound to see some open apartment or condo rentals in any given community.

  2. Don't be fixated on one kind of housing. Sure, you only wish to tour furnished apartments in Kettering, but such homes are highly popular here and thus you may have to compromise. Know that Kettering features a solid mix of houses, town homes, condos, and apartments for rent. Try searching only by the number of bedrooms you want, rather than narrowing your search to meet impossible demands.

  3. Come right before leases typically expire. Again, this may be impossible due to personal obligations, but if you can, come a month before the beginning or end of the school year. With a few schools in town and also Prince George's Community College nearby, you'll find that the market has the most listings from May through August as some tenants are moving out. Realtors and landlords are also busy during this time. Be a vulture, and take the leftovers!

  4. Show how reliable you are. Take your credit report, former landlord references, and checkbook with you to any tour. If you like a place in Kettering, notify the appropriate people that you are ready to move to the next step. Say you have all that info with you and can pay the first month's rent, deposit, and other fees right away. They will ask for that stuff anyway, but volunteering it shows you are serious and trustworthy. It will make you the most desirable tenant, rather than that other guy wearing a vote Christopher Walken for president t-shirt.

Should You Purchase?

If you are not one to plan ahead, renting is the answer, without a doubt. Renting is also the best choice if you are testing out the area or need flexibility. Be aware, though, that 90.6% of homes in Kettering are owner-occupied, which is much higher than the county or state's average. During your house or apartment search, you will undoubtedly encounter a far greater number of for-sale listings.

Kettering Neighborhoods

If you are lucky enough to be able to choose your neighborhood in Kettering, make sure it's a good one. While every neighborhood is pretty neat, transit options, scenery, activities, and ability to walk to places vary throughout town.

Watkins Park: This is the heart of Kettering. Watkins Regional Park is the main attraction. Using a car is recommended, but there are nearby bus lines.

Northampton Lake: This northwest neighborhood has lots of housing. With Kettering Crossing, several major retailers, restaurants, cafes, and a few parks, this is the most convenient and walkable residential area. There are several bus stops. The Blue and Orange Metrorail lines, which are just over one mile away, offer transit to D.C.

Whiteholm: On the east side, this residential area is mostly car-dependent, but like all areas of Kettering, there are bus lines reachable via foot. You can find houses as well as apartments and condos.

Getting around Kettering

While the choice mode of transit is a car, Kettering has ample bus lines and is close to the Metrorail. You aren't handcuffed without a car at all. Some areas of town are walkable. A bike is also becoming an increasingly popular choice; get your calves in shape!

Living in Kettering

Life in Kettering is life within the Washington, D.C. area. On many days, folks are shooting off towards D.C. to frolic on the U.S. Capitol's lawn, toast the Lincoln statue, and live out fantasies at the International Spy Museum. Kettering, though, is more than just some town near the nation's capital. You could spend days in Watkins Regional Park, whether you intended to or not; it's that big, and full of everything you could ever want in a park. Other green spaces, such as Whiteholm Park and Castleton Park, only add to Kettering's beauty. Eateries like Peter's Carryout and Homeboy Seafood ensure you never have to leave Kettering to whet your appetite. And if you ever want more, you know what awaits outside. For all these reasons, Kettering is quite the spot within Prince George's County.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Kettering?
The average rent price for Kettering rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,620.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Kettering?
Some of the colleges located in the Kettering area include Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, Howard Community College, and Johns Hopkins University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Kettering?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kettering from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Alexandria, and Columbia.

Similar Pages

Kettering 2 BedroomsKettering Apartments with Balcony
Kettering Apartments with GarageKettering Apartments with Gym
Kettering Apartments with Hardwood Floors