Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities bike storage internet access lobby cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly bbq/grill key fob access new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

INNOVATIVE NEW APARTMENTS IN PETWORTH.



Nestled one block from the Petworth Metro along vibrant Georgia Avenue, 3825 Georgia is a new exclusive boutique community that is NOW OPEN. 3825 Georgia features luxury studio and one bedroom residences with spacious innovative layouts, along with lifestyle amenities like a social roof deck, lobby Package Concierge, and coworking lounge located on premises. Contact us today for leasing information at 3825 Georgia!