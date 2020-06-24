All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1633 Irving St NW - Basement
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

1633 Irving St NW - Basement

1633 Irving Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1633 Irving Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
1633 Irving St NW - Basement Available 06/07/19 Marvelous in Mount Pleasant! English Basement w/ Utilities Included! - This spacious lower level apartment perfectly nestled between the Columbia Heights and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods has everything youll need. With high ceilings and light-filled windows throughout this property is a real gem. A large front porch area leads into the open living space complete with hardwood floors and an elegant fireplace. Next comes the modern kitchen with granite countertops, lovely ceramic sink, and a deep walk-in closet offering plenty of storage. The rear bed and bath feature tiled flooring and clawfoot tub. Tenants also enjoy the extra space provided by a rear patio and adorable fenced in backyard.

Just a 5-minute walk to the Columbia Heights metro and one block from the 16th Street bus lines, this home is perfectly located. Youre close to Mt. Pleasants farmers market on Saturdays and a 5-minute walk to the Zoo and Rock Creek Park. Around the corner, on Mount Pleasant Street, dining options and cafs (Purple Patch, Dos Gringos, Beau Thai, Elle Bakery and more) abound! Each Peach Market is your best bet for a grocery pit stop and the Columbia Heights Giant and Target are also easily accessible. This neighborhood is quaint and diverse, giving you a mix of just about everything!

Security deposit is equal to one months rent. All essential utilities (water, gas, and electric) are included. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4868631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 Irving St NW - Basement have any available units?
1633 Irving St NW - Basement doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 Irving St NW - Basement have?
Some of 1633 Irving St NW - Basement's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 Irving St NW - Basement currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Irving St NW - Basement is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Irving St NW - Basement pet-friendly?
No, 1633 Irving St NW - Basement is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1633 Irving St NW - Basement offer parking?
No, 1633 Irving St NW - Basement does not offer parking.
Does 1633 Irving St NW - Basement have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1633 Irving St NW - Basement does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Irving St NW - Basement have a pool?
No, 1633 Irving St NW - Basement does not have a pool.
Does 1633 Irving St NW - Basement have accessible units?
No, 1633 Irving St NW - Basement does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 Irving St NW - Basement have units with dishwashers?
No, 1633 Irving St NW - Basement does not have units with dishwashers.
