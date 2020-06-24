Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace some paid utils

1633 Irving St NW - Basement Available 06/07/19 Marvelous in Mount Pleasant! English Basement w/ Utilities Included! - This spacious lower level apartment perfectly nestled between the Columbia Heights and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods has everything youll need. With high ceilings and light-filled windows throughout this property is a real gem. A large front porch area leads into the open living space complete with hardwood floors and an elegant fireplace. Next comes the modern kitchen with granite countertops, lovely ceramic sink, and a deep walk-in closet offering plenty of storage. The rear bed and bath feature tiled flooring and clawfoot tub. Tenants also enjoy the extra space provided by a rear patio and adorable fenced in backyard.



Just a 5-minute walk to the Columbia Heights metro and one block from the 16th Street bus lines, this home is perfectly located. Youre close to Mt. Pleasants farmers market on Saturdays and a 5-minute walk to the Zoo and Rock Creek Park. Around the corner, on Mount Pleasant Street, dining options and cafs (Purple Patch, Dos Gringos, Beau Thai, Elle Bakery and more) abound! Each Peach Market is your best bet for a grocery pit stop and the Columbia Heights Giant and Target are also easily accessible. This neighborhood is quaint and diverse, giving you a mix of just about everything!



Security deposit is equal to one months rent. All essential utilities (water, gas, and electric) are included. Sorry, no pets.



