1625 16TH ST NW #403

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Amazing views of church roof and gables through a wall of windows and french doors. Sun filled unit with bright, open floor plan. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter, stainless appliances and island with room for barstools. Two bedroom, 2 bath unit in boutique condo just a half mile from Dupont Circle Metro. Walk to everything!! Great layout with windows on three sides. Fabulous master with bow window and private bath. Bright living room boasts fireplace and French doors to balcony with stunning city views. Second bedroom is light filled and entered through gracious double doors. Washer and dryer in the unit. Community rooftop is perfect for entertaining. One of a kind unit, not to be missed!