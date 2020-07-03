All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:49 PM

1625 16TH ST NW #403

1625 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1625 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Amazing views of church roof and gables through a wall of windows and french doors. Sun filled unit with bright, open floor plan. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter, stainless appliances and island with room for barstools. Two bedroom, 2 bath unit in boutique condo just a half mile from Dupont Circle Metro. Walk to everything!! Great layout with windows on three sides. Fabulous master with bow window and private bath. Bright living room boasts fireplace and French doors to balcony with stunning city views. Second bedroom is light filled and entered through gracious double doors. Washer and dryer in the unit. Community rooftop is perfect for entertaining. One of a kind unit, not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 16TH ST NW #403 have any available units?
1625 16TH ST NW #403 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 16TH ST NW #403 have?
Some of 1625 16TH ST NW #403's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 16TH ST NW #403 currently offering any rent specials?
1625 16TH ST NW #403 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 16TH ST NW #403 pet-friendly?
No, 1625 16TH ST NW #403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1625 16TH ST NW #403 offer parking?
Yes, 1625 16TH ST NW #403 offers parking.
Does 1625 16TH ST NW #403 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 16TH ST NW #403 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 16TH ST NW #403 have a pool?
No, 1625 16TH ST NW #403 does not have a pool.
Does 1625 16TH ST NW #403 have accessible units?
No, 1625 16TH ST NW #403 does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 16TH ST NW #403 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 16TH ST NW #403 has units with dishwashers.

