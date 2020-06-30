1515 15th Street NW

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bee17420b7 ---- This luxurious one bedroom loft is steps from all your favorite conveniences and gives easy access to the entire city. This home features a modern kitchen with lots of storage, a lofted bedroom and floor to ceiling windows. Walk to Vida Fitness, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Dolcezza, sweetgreen and more without leaving the block, and find even more on 14th street and U street! Schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today! Features: -Immense floor to ceiling windows -Open floor plan with loft style bedroom -Garage parking included! -Hardwood floors -Walk-in closet -Ideal conveniences -Walkscore: “98 - Walker’s Paradise” Nearby: Dupont Circle Metro (Red Line) is just a quick walk away, with U st and McPherson Metro stations also nearby Stock up on groceries at Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s Treat yourself at shops on 14th St or in Dupont Circle Dine at Ghibellina, Le Diplomat, Agora or Hank’s Oyster Bar *This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane* We’re a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We take the pain out of renting by partnering with Spotify, Class Pass, One Medical, and DC sports teams to give renters amenities that they actually want. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home. Check us out at atlaslane.com Secure Garage Parking