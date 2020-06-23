1504 Fort Davis Pl Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground bbq/grill tennis court

Beautiful, modern, renovated 3 bedroom/3 bath in the heart of Fort Davis. End-unit, next to community center and green park areas. Minutes away from Pennsylvania avenue, Capitol Hill, Potomac Ave metro, bike sharing, metro Circulator.

Kitchen fully renovated, with granite countertop, ceiling-high cabinets, and new appliances. New full bath with shower and bidet. Two half-baths in main level and in basement.

Large master bedroom with recessed lights and fan. Ample windows provide both light and views. Double storage closets.

Two more bedrooms on top floor with views of woods and backyard.

Family room in basement with TV and Cable hookups. Extra room for office or gym.

Laundry room with washer and dryer and storage space.

Outdoor living space with large patio, suitable to enjoy Summer dinners outside, BBQ, or just relax with friends.

The house is the end-unit of a cul-de-sac street. No traffic, it's a quiet residential area. It borders with the Fort Davis community center, with playground, tennis courts and entertainment for kids and adults.

*** NO PETS *** NO SMOKING ***