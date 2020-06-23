All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1504 Fort Davis Pl Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1504 Fort Davis Pl Se
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1504 Fort Davis Pl Se

1504 Fort Davis Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1504 Fort Davis Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Fort Dupont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
tennis court
*** Open house Saturday Feb 2 between 9:30am-12pm ***
Beautiful, modern, renovated 3 bedroom/3 bath in the heart of Fort Davis. End-unit, next to community center and green park areas. Minutes away from Pennsylvania avenue, Capitol Hill, Potomac Ave metro, bike sharing, metro Circulator.
Kitchen fully renovated, with granite countertop, ceiling-high cabinets, and new appliances. New full bath with shower and bidet. Two half-baths in main level and in basement.
Large master bedroom with recessed lights and fan. Ample windows provide both light and views. Double storage closets.
Two more bedrooms on top floor with views of woods and backyard.
Family room in basement with TV and Cable hookups. Extra room for office or gym.
Laundry room with washer and dryer and storage space.
Outdoor living space with large patio, suitable to enjoy Summer dinners outside, BBQ, or just relax with friends.
The house is the end-unit of a cul-de-sac street. No traffic, it's a quiet residential area. It borders with the Fort Davis community center, with playground, tennis courts and entertainment for kids and adults.
*** NO PETS *** NO SMOKING ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Fort Davis Pl Se have any available units?
1504 Fort Davis Pl Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 Fort Davis Pl Se have?
Some of 1504 Fort Davis Pl Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Fort Davis Pl Se currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Fort Davis Pl Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Fort Davis Pl Se pet-friendly?
No, 1504 Fort Davis Pl Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1504 Fort Davis Pl Se offer parking?
No, 1504 Fort Davis Pl Se does not offer parking.
Does 1504 Fort Davis Pl Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1504 Fort Davis Pl Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Fort Davis Pl Se have a pool?
No, 1504 Fort Davis Pl Se does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Fort Davis Pl Se have accessible units?
No, 1504 Fort Davis Pl Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Fort Davis Pl Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Fort Davis Pl Se has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Delano
2745 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Ore 82
82 I St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Capital Plaza
35 E St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Isabella
1483 Newton St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University