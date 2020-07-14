All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

West End Residences

1221 24th St NW · (202) 796-7584
Location

1221 24th St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0307 · Avail. now

$2,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 0305 · Avail. now

$2,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

Unit 0707 · Avail. now

$2,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0404 · Avail. Sep 10

$3,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 0904 · Avail. now

$3,965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 1004 · Avail. Aug 12

$4,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West End Residences.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
furnished
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
internet access
lobby
The first thing you’ll notice when you step foot in the West End Residences is our attention to detail. From top to bottom, our apartments for rent in Washington, D.C.’s fabulous West End offer understated elegance and unparalleled convenience. Featuring carefully designed interiors with gorgeous hardwood floors, sleek gourmet kitchens and private patios & balconies, the West End Residences will keep you satisfied day in and day out. And with extra perks like a state-of-the-art onsite fitness center, a beautiful courtyard for gathering and grilling with friends and neighbors and an absolutely perfect location. Our D.C. apartments truly have it all.

Located in one of Washington, D.C.’s most sought-after neighborhoods, our West End apartments put the very best of the city right at your fingertips. Within walking distance from the Foggy Bottom metro station, Dupont Circle, the K Street Business District, Georgetown, and GWU, as well as a wide variety of excellent cafe’s, bars and world-c

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: Move in pet fee $150 per dog. Monthly pet charge $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Cats
fee: Move in pet fee $150 per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West End Residences have any available units?
West End Residences has 8 units available starting at $2,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does West End Residences have?
Some of West End Residences's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West End Residences currently offering any rent specials?
West End Residences is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West End Residences pet-friendly?
Yes, West End Residences is pet friendly.
Does West End Residences offer parking?
Yes, West End Residences offers parking.
Does West End Residences have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West End Residences offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West End Residences have a pool?
No, West End Residences does not have a pool.
Does West End Residences have accessible units?
No, West End Residences does not have accessible units.
Does West End Residences have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West End Residences has units with dishwashers.
