Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning furnished bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse internet access lobby

The first thing you’ll notice when you step foot in the West End Residences is our attention to detail. From top to bottom, our apartments for rent in Washington, D.C.’s fabulous West End offer understated elegance and unparalleled convenience. Featuring carefully designed interiors with gorgeous hardwood floors, sleek gourmet kitchens and private patios & balconies, the West End Residences will keep you satisfied day in and day out. And with extra perks like a state-of-the-art onsite fitness center, a beautiful courtyard for gathering and grilling with friends and neighbors and an absolutely perfect location. Our D.C. apartments truly have it all.



Located in one of Washington, D.C.’s most sought-after neighborhoods, our West End apartments put the very best of the city right at your fingertips. Within walking distance from the Foggy Bottom metro station, Dupont Circle, the K Street Business District, Georgetown, and GWU, as well as a wide variety of excellent cafe’s, bars and world-c