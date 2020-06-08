All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

1219 Pleasant St SE

1219 Pleasant Street Southeast · (202) 269-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1219 Pleasant Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1219 Pleasant St SE · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1825 sqft

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
3 beds 2.5 bath House - Beautiful Detached Single Family House in Anacostia with 3 beds and 2.5 baths on 3 levels. Parking for 1 car. 3 BLOCKS TO METRO!! Anacostia (Green line), a few blocks to Anacostia Park riverfront, pool, tennis, b-ball, playground, and green spaces... close to neighborhood library/rec centers, I-295 and downtown. Walking distance from a Starbucks.

360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/a98b7d20-0f2d-466a-9661-87af1c6ddaaa/

Parking: Parking for 1 car
Utilities: All utilities are paid by tenant.
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE5503403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Pleasant St SE have any available units?
1219 Pleasant St SE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 Pleasant St SE have?
Some of 1219 Pleasant St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Pleasant St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Pleasant St SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Pleasant St SE pet-friendly?
No, 1219 Pleasant St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1219 Pleasant St SE offer parking?
Yes, 1219 Pleasant St SE does offer parking.
Does 1219 Pleasant St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1219 Pleasant St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Pleasant St SE have a pool?
Yes, 1219 Pleasant St SE has a pool.
Does 1219 Pleasant St SE have accessible units?
No, 1219 Pleasant St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Pleasant St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 Pleasant St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
