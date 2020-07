Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors garbage disposal ice maker microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park gym playground pool package receiving garage parking bbq/grill hot tub internet access valet service

We invite you to experience the benchmark of luxury in apartment residences and penthouses in Washington, D.C., proudly managed by Windsor Communities. Become a part of our idyllic community in Woodley Park, one of D.C.’s most prestigious and historic neighborhoods. Conceived as an immersive oasis of tranquility where you can escape the hustle of the city and recharge, The Woodley offers you the apartment residence you deserve—the home where you can live your legacy.