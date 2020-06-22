Amenities

Roosevelt Plaza is a lovely three story garden style apartment community with 47 individual apartment homes. A great place to call home, it is conveniently located in NW, Washington, DC near shopping, parks, recreation, and only minutes from downtown, Columbia Heights area. All apartments have spacious closets, beautiful parquet floors, remodeled kitchen and bathroom, separate dining area, all utilities included, controlled building access, reserved parking, and on site cloth care facility. The large apartments provide more space than you can imagine.