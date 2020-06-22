All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Roosevelt Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Roosevelt Plaza
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

Roosevelt Plaza

1414 Upshur Street Northwest · (202) 831-3056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1414 Upshur Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 499 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,608

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Roosevelt Plaza.

Amenities

all utils included
parking
recently renovated
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Roosevelt Plaza is a lovely three story garden style apartment community with 47 individual apartment homes. A great place to call home, it is conveniently located in NW, Washington, DC near shopping, parks, recreation, and only minutes from downtown, Columbia Heights area. All apartments have spacious closets, beautiful parquet floors, remodeled kitchen and bathroom, separate dining area, all utilities included, controlled building access, reserved parking, and on site cloth care facility. The large apartments provide more space than you can imagine.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $300 Move-in fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Roosevelt Plaza have any available units?
Roosevelt Plaza has 2 units available starting at $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Roosevelt Plaza have?
Some of Roosevelt Plaza's amenities include all utils included, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Roosevelt Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Roosevelt Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Roosevelt Plaza pet-friendly?
No, Roosevelt Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Roosevelt Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Roosevelt Plaza offers parking.
Does Roosevelt Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Roosevelt Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Roosevelt Plaza have a pool?
No, Roosevelt Plaza does not have a pool.
Does Roosevelt Plaza have accessible units?
No, Roosevelt Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Roosevelt Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, Roosevelt Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Roosevelt Plaza?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rockford Apartments
1444 Rock Creek Ford Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
Hilltop House
1475 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park East
1845 Summit Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
3801 Connecticut Avenue
3801 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity