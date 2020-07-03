Rent Calculator
1169 MORSE ST NE
1169 MORSE ST NE
1169 Morse Street Northeast
·
Location
1169 Morse Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Cute two bedroom, 1.5 full bath English basement in sought after Trinidad community. Close to H Street retail shops, Union Market, Metro, Union Station and so much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1169 MORSE ST NE have any available units?
1169 MORSE ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1169 MORSE ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
1169 MORSE ST NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1169 MORSE ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 1169 MORSE ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1169 MORSE ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 1169 MORSE ST NE offers parking.
Does 1169 MORSE ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1169 MORSE ST NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1169 MORSE ST NE have a pool?
No, 1169 MORSE ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 1169 MORSE ST NE have accessible units?
No, 1169 MORSE ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1169 MORSE ST NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1169 MORSE ST NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1169 MORSE ST NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1169 MORSE ST NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
