1167 MORSE STREET NE

Amenities
Absolutely Gorgeous! Perfect for Hill Staffers, Hospital and College Residence, Corporate and Military Housing! Located in the heart of 3 active and growing Washington, D.C. locations, Ivy City, NoMa, H-Street Corridor, and minutes from Union Station, Barrack's Row, and Capitol Hill. With a walkers score of 91-Walkers Paradise, you have access to Whole Foods, GIANTS, Starbucks, Health Food/Juicing Bars, CVS, Gyms, Union Market, Sports bars, a Park, and a Plethora of restaurants, and direct access to multiple options of public transportation. View website for videos, virtual tours, floor plans and more at, https://1167Morse1.com. This Condo Beauty boastfully owns every inch of its 2,679 square feet. With 3 levels, a finished Basement, 4 bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms, it~s designed to reflect the luxuries of townhome living, with YOU in mind. It features, hardwood flooring through-out, gourmet kitchen w/ pantry, gas rang, s/s appliances, quartz countertops, and glass stone mosaic for the backsplash. Situated on a floor of its own, is the large master bedroom with a beautiful Master Bathroom, coupled with his/her closets, a lounge area and more. For those teleworking days, just upstairs you will love the office/den with a skylight, two full bathrooms, and two bedrooms. The finished basement features an additional living area including one bedroom, a full bathroom, den, office, and a dedicated exterior entrance/exit. Located in the rear is private deeded off-street parking accessible by remote or keypad entry, for an additional $125.00 per month.