1167 MORSE STREET NE
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

1167 MORSE STREET NE

1167 Morse Street Northeast · (240) 737-5000
Location

1167 Morse Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2683 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
new construction
Absolutely Gorgeous! Perfect for Hill Staffers, Hospital and College Residence, Corporate and Military Housing! Located in the heart of 3 active and growing Washington, D.C. locations, Ivy City, NoMa, H-Street Corridor, and minutes from Union Station, Barrack's Row, and Capitol Hill. With a walkers score of 91-Walkers Paradise, you have access to Whole Foods, GIANTS, Starbucks, Health Food/Juicing Bars, CVS, Gyms, Union Market, Sports bars, a Park, and a Plethora of restaurants, and direct access to multiple options of public transportation. View website for videos, virtual tours, floor plans and more at, https://1167Morse1.com. This Condo Beauty boastfully owns every inch of its 2,679 square feet. With 3 levels, a finished Basement, 4 bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms, it~s designed to reflect the luxuries of townhome living, with YOU in mind. It features, hardwood flooring through-out, gourmet kitchen w/ pantry, gas rang, s/s appliances, quartz countertops, and glass stone mosaic for the backsplash. Situated on a floor of its own, is the large master bedroom with a beautiful Master Bathroom, coupled with his/her closets, a lounge area and more. For those teleworking days, just upstairs you will love the office/den with a skylight, two full bathrooms, and two bedrooms. The finished basement features an additional living area including one bedroom, a full bathroom, den, office, and a dedicated exterior entrance/exit. Located in the rear is private deeded off-street parking accessible by remote or keypad entry, for an additional $125.00 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1167 MORSE STREET NE have any available units?
1167 MORSE STREET NE has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1167 MORSE STREET NE have?
Some of 1167 MORSE STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1167 MORSE STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1167 MORSE STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1167 MORSE STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1167 MORSE STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1167 MORSE STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 1167 MORSE STREET NE offers parking.
Does 1167 MORSE STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1167 MORSE STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1167 MORSE STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1167 MORSE STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1167 MORSE STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1167 MORSE STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1167 MORSE STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1167 MORSE STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
