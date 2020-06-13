399 Apartments for rent in Glenn Dale, MD📍
You'll find many things in Glenn Dale, Maryland, but super cheap places to rent is not likely going to be one of them. With a population of 13,466, a rich and colorful history, and a fairly high cost of living, this city is known for it's manicured lawns and expensive rental properties and its one-of-a-kind friendly community. Don't let the prices scare you off from this unique little town of Maryland. Once you see everything Glenn Dale has to offer, like beautiful scenery and privacy, as well as the maintained city areas, money won't even be an issue. And even though the average rental rate for an apartment home is fairly expensive, don't worry, we've got you covered Now lets see if we can find you the perfect Glenn Dale apartment rental.
When to Move
Really, anytime you want to pack up your U-haul and head on over is fine, but it might be slightly less of a hassle if you move during the cooler months. The climate for Maryland is hot and humid during the summer because it's so close to the coast, with average temperatures around 90 degrees and average humidity at 75 percent. Months in the fall would be the best time, because it can snow quite frequently that far up north during the winter.
Prices
Most places in Glenn Dale rent with high prices, due to being so close to the golf course, if you want the full Glenn Dale experience though, find a place near the golf course, and you'll have a spectacular view.
Employment
While employment rates are darn near perfect in Glenn Dale, the average commute for workers is 41 minutes. If you think that will be a problem or too much of a hassle, look for rental properties by main roads for an easier commute and search for options closest to your place of employment to shave some serious time off that average.
Where to Rent
When it comes to finding rental opportunities, there are some great places to check out, but only a few of them. Most residents are homeowners and it's possible to find studio apartments, but unlikely. Apartment complexes and condos will be your best bet.
What to Bring with You
Since options are limited, it's a good idea to always have your paperwork on hand so that you can close a deal on the spot. Make sure to have your credit report, proof of employment, references, and of course your checkbook. Landlords love it when you pay up front and most places require first and last month's rent, as well as a security deposit.
On the east side of town, you'll find the Glenn Dale Golf Club, in fact most of the north and south parts of town are near it too. On the western side of Glenn Dale, across from Highway 193, which runs right through the middle of the city, you'll find most of your amenities. A few businesses and stores are scattered through the north too. Little bodies of water can be found all over the town, giving most residential areas a waterfront view. Here are a few areas to consider.
Prospect Hill Rd: Right next to the main highways and super close to the Glenn Brook Park, you'll find this neighborhood to be as close to perfect as you can get.
Harbor Ave: Off the main roads, this quiet neighborhood gives you peace and privacy. You'll also find some good areas to rent from.
Daisy Lane: Located between the Glenn Dale Golf Club and the Daisy Lane Neighborhood Park, you're surrounded by interesting things to do.
Guinevere: You'll find this neighborhood beside the main roads with easy access to Madison Park.
Of course you can always join the Glenn Dale Golf Club and enjoy events and amenities like The Black Hole Bar, Banquets, and tournaments. You can even become a member of the Hole in One Club. But if golfing isn't up your alley, there are plenty of things to keep you busy instead. You can spend your weekends exploring the town and visiting the seven stores you'll find just down the road such as Davis Robes, or Collins Produce and Plants. You can also choose one of the 15 unique restaurants to eat at like, the Joyful Heart African Cuisine, or Flora's Restaurant and Carryout. Watch a movie at the theater, or spend the day at the Glenn Dale Splash Park. Take a stroll through the one of the many parks like Glenn Brooke Park, Glenn Dale Park, Palamar Park, Gaywood Neighborhood Park, or Thomas Seabrook Neighborhood Park. Take a hike around or fish in lakes like Folly Branch before you spend the night star gazing. Though we highly doubt you will, but if you ever want to escape you can take one of the nine public transits to a nearby city and explore there for a while.
We know you'll love Glenn Dale as much as we do and though it's a tad more expensive than other areas you could live, you definitely get what you pay for here. So, if you think Glenn Dale, Maryland is for you, let us help you find the perfect rental for you to live in and enjoy for the many, many years to come.