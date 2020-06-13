399 Apartments for rent in Glenn Dale, MD

Apartment List
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7703 WINGATE DRIVE
7703 Wingate Drive, Glenn Dale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
3049 sqft
Awesome One Of A Kind Fully Furnished Bsmt Apartment Here... All Utilities Included .. Off Street Paring & access to The Custom Rear Patio.. Owner request Good Credit .. & No PETs & No Smoking..Welcome Home..

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
10010 DORSEY LANE
10010 Dorsey Lane, Glenn Dale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2500 sqft
Brick Front McPherson Model Townhome ~ only 9 months old! Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen to include 10 ft island, all the bells and whistles for the cook in you! Conveniently located nook off the kitchen for your mini office~large spacious dining area

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
7610 Hubble Drive - 1
7610 Hubble Drive, Glenn Dale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7610 Hubble Drive - 1 in Glenn Dale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD
9971 Good Luck Road, Glenn Dale, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1160 sqft
Enjoy the floor to ceiling windows that allows the natural light to shine in this unique apartment, Stylish Vertical and Mini-Blinds Throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
10837 LANHAM SEVERN RD #8
10837 Lanham Severn Road, Glenn Dale, MD
Studio
$950
Awesome smaller commercial office space available immediately. The available space is part of a larger privately owned office space within the Glenn Dale Plaza Center.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Woodland Landing
10023 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,941
1192 sqft
A beautiful community on a well-maintained property. Onsite playground, community room and pool. Newer fitness center. Near the waterfront. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer separate dining rooms and large closets.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4761 River Valley Way
4761 River Valley Way, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1814 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3BR Bowie condo - Beautiful remodeled multi-level condo! This sunny end unit features three spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom includes private bath and his and her closets.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5904 Grenfell Loop
5904 Grenfell Loop, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath Townhouse - Bowie, MD - Property Id: 4328 Lovely spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath townhouse at 5904 Grenfell Loop Bowie, MD (Highbridge Park Community) The most unique townhouse you will ever see - 5 levels -

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8122 QUILL POINT DRIVE
8122 Quill Point Drive, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1428 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8122 QUILL POINT DRIVE in Bowie. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 33

Last updated June 3 at 02:41pm
1 Unit Available
11297 RAGING BROOK DRIVE
11297 Raging Brook Drive, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1893 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Bowie! Freshly painted throughout! Master Suite on top floor with Fireplace and Balcony! Family room AND Living room with 2nd Fireplace at Front of house.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5603 OLIVIA COURT
5603 Olivia Court, Bowie, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3713 sqft
Stunning spacious home: 2-story foyer & living room. 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath. Kitchen: 42" cab, Granite, island, back splash, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, Hardwood floors. Crown/Chair Rail Molding in formal dining. Library/playroom w/atrium door.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5506 WILLOW GROVE COURT
5506 Willow Grove Court, Fairwood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
5812 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED BASEMENT WITH FULL KITCHEN AND 1.5 BATH. BASEMENT IS ABOUT 2000 SQUARE FEET. 1 MASTER BEDROOM WITH 2 OTHER ROOMS WITH NO DOORS. HUGE LIVING AND DINING ROOMS.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
11919 GALAXY LANE
11919 Galaxy Lane, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
2364 sqft
1 bdrm unit w/separate entrance. Full upstairs of cape cod: full bath, large rm is living area and kitchenette with small refrigerator & microwave. Large walk in closet. Furnished. Small room is separate bedroom.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
14300 GALLANT FOX LN #225
14300 Gallant Fox Lane, Bowie, MD
Studio
$1,895
Large bull pen, plus 2 offices, reception area, bathroom, coffee counter. New windows. Corner of Rt 197 & Rt 450, behind McDonalds. Very convenient location. Rent includes Taxes and condo fee. Next to elevator. Avail 4/1/2020. Owner agent...

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
13210 GLOBAL STREET
13210 Global Street, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2710 sqft
LARGE BASEMENT RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH BASEMENT FOR RENT. Just starting life with no furniture and want to live well? Check out this fully furnished 3 bedroom 1 full Jacuzzi bathtub basement in Bowie, MD.
1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
17 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,391
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,771
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
19 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,403
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have their own private balconies or patios, and residents have access to the community pool table, gym, playground and swimming pool. Located near Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the beautiful Montpelier Mansion.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
9 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1255 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
8 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
15 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,743
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
15 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,338
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
City GuideGlenn Dale
"Got Game? Welcome to an Extraordinary Golf Experience!" Troy Beck Gold Academy on Glenn Dale's Golf Club

You'll find many things in Glenn Dale, Maryland, but super cheap places to rent is not likely going to be one of them. With a population of 13,466, a rich and colorful history, and a fairly high cost of living, this city is known for it's manicured lawns and expensive rental properties and its one-of-a-kind friendly community. Don't let the prices scare you off from this unique little town of Maryland. Once you see everything Glenn Dale has to offer, like beautiful scenery and privacy, as well as the maintained city areas, money won't even be an issue. And even though the average rental rate for an apartment home is fairly expensive, don't worry, we've got you covered Now lets see if we can find you the perfect Glenn Dale apartment rental.

Moving to Maryland

When to Move

Really, anytime you want to pack up your U-haul and head on over is fine, but it might be slightly less of a hassle if you move during the cooler months. The climate for Maryland is hot and humid during the summer because it's so close to the coast, with average temperatures around 90 degrees and average humidity at 75 percent. Months in the fall would be the best time, because it can snow quite frequently that far up north during the winter.

Prices

Most places in Glenn Dale rent with high prices, due to being so close to the golf course, if you want the full Glenn Dale experience though, find a place near the golf course, and you'll have a spectacular view.

Employment

While employment rates are darn near perfect in Glenn Dale, the average commute for workers is 41 minutes. If you think that will be a problem or too much of a hassle, look for rental properties by main roads for an easier commute and search for options closest to your place of employment to shave some serious time off that average.

Where to Rent

When it comes to finding rental opportunities, there are some great places to check out, but only a few of them. Most residents are homeowners and it's possible to find studio apartments, but unlikely. Apartment complexes and condos will be your best bet.

What to Bring with You

Since options are limited, it's a good idea to always have your paperwork on hand so that you can close a deal on the spot. Make sure to have your credit report, proof of employment, references, and of course your checkbook. Landlords love it when you pay up front and most places require first and last month's rent, as well as a security deposit.

Neighborhoods

On the east side of town, you'll find the Glenn Dale Golf Club, in fact most of the north and south parts of town are near it too. On the western side of Glenn Dale, across from Highway 193, which runs right through the middle of the city, you'll find most of your amenities. A few businesses and stores are scattered through the north too. Little bodies of water can be found all over the town, giving most residential areas a waterfront view. Here are a few areas to consider.

Prospect Hill Rd: Right next to the main highways and super close to the Glenn Brook Park, you'll find this neighborhood to be as close to perfect as you can get.

Harbor Ave: Off the main roads, this quiet neighborhood gives you peace and privacy. You'll also find some good areas to rent from.

Daisy Lane: Located between the Glenn Dale Golf Club and the Daisy Lane Neighborhood Park, you're surrounded by interesting things to do.

Guinevere: You'll find this neighborhood beside the main roads with easy access to Madison Park.

Living in Glenn Dale

Of course you can always join the Glenn Dale Golf Club and enjoy events and amenities like The Black Hole Bar, Banquets, and tournaments. You can even become a member of the Hole in One Club. But if golfing isn't up your alley, there are plenty of things to keep you busy instead. You can spend your weekends exploring the town and visiting the seven stores you'll find just down the road such as Davis Robes, or Collins Produce and Plants. You can also choose one of the 15 unique restaurants to eat at like, the Joyful Heart African Cuisine, or Flora's Restaurant and Carryout. Watch a movie at the theater, or spend the day at the Glenn Dale Splash Park. Take a stroll through the one of the many parks like Glenn Brooke Park, Glenn Dale Park, Palamar Park, Gaywood Neighborhood Park, or Thomas Seabrook Neighborhood Park. Take a hike around or fish in lakes like Folly Branch before you spend the night star gazing. Though we highly doubt you will, but if you ever want to escape you can take one of the nine public transits to a nearby city and explore there for a while.

We know you'll love Glenn Dale as much as we do and though it's a tad more expensive than other areas you could live, you definitely get what you pay for here. So, if you think Glenn Dale, Maryland is for you, let us help you find the perfect rental for you to live in and enjoy for the many, many years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Glenn Dale?
The average rent price for Glenn Dale rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,960.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Glenn Dale?
Some of the colleges located in the Glenn Dale area include Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, Howard Community College, and Johns Hopkins University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Glenn Dale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Glenn Dale from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Alexandria, and Columbia.

