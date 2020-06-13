399 Apartments for rent in Glenn Dale, MD

Moving to Maryland

When to Move

Really, anytime you want to pack up your U-haul and head on over is fine, but it might be slightly less of a hassle if you move during the cooler months. The climate for Maryland is hot and humid during the summer because it's so close to the coast, with average temperatures around 90 degrees and average humidity at 75 percent. Months in the fall would be the best time, because it can snow quite frequently that far up north during the winter.

Prices

Most places in Glenn Dale rent with high prices, due to being so close to the golf course, if you want the full Glenn Dale experience though, find a place near the golf course, and you'll have a spectacular view.

Employment

While employment rates are darn near perfect in Glenn Dale, the average commute for workers is 41 minutes. If you think that will be a problem or too much of a hassle, look for rental properties by main roads for an easier commute and search for options closest to your place of employment to shave some serious time off that average.

Where to Rent

When it comes to finding rental opportunities, there are some great places to check out, but only a few of them. Most residents are homeowners and it's possible to find studio apartments, but unlikely. Apartment complexes and condos will be your best bet.

What to Bring with You

Since options are limited, it's a good idea to always have your paperwork on hand so that you can close a deal on the spot. Make sure to have your credit report, proof of employment, references, and of course your checkbook. Landlords love it when you pay up front and most places require first and last month's rent, as well as a security deposit.