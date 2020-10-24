All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 25 2020 at 9:06 AM
Trellis House

2323 Sherman Ave NW · (956) 790-0793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2323 Sherman Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 446 sqft

Unit 332 · Avail. Nov 6

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 446 sqft

Unit 337 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 498 sqft

See 51+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,978

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 263 · Avail. now

$1,978

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit P115 · Avail. now

$1,978

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

See 37+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 439 · Avail. Nov 7

$2,998

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit P112 · Avail. Nov 4

$2,998

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 889 sqft

Unit 341 · Avail. now

$3,084

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trellis House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
community garden
conference room
dog grooming area
fire pit
game room
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga
Understated yet elevated, fresh and inspired located on the corner of Sherman Avenue and Barry Place, Trellis House remains deeply rooted in the unique character and dynamic energy of Shaw and U Street while reflecting the worldly culture of Washington, D.C. Gourmet dining options, boutique shopping destinations and public transit are all within walking distance, making our community an oasis in the heart of the city. We offer studio, one-, two- and two bedroom townhome-style apartment homes in a LEED Platinum certified building. Intuitive amenities, services and design define our experience and embody the natural simplicity of a life well lived. Brand new apartments now leasing.

Property Details

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $500 Amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 one time fee
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Pets that contain a mix of any of the breeds listed below, or any breeds subsequently added to the list of restricted breeds, are not permitted. Residents shall not be permitted to have undomesticated animals as pets. Akita American Bulldog Anatolian Shepherd Australian Cattledog, a.k.a Heeler dogs Beauceron, a.k.a. Berger de Beauce, Bas rouge, Beauce Shepherd, Red Stocking dog Belgian Shepherd, a.k.a. Belgian Sheep Dog Bernese Mountain Dog Black Russian Terrier, a.k.a. Russian Bear Schnauzer, Black Terrier, Tchiorny Terrier, Chornyi Cane Corso, a.k.a. Italian Mastiff Chinese Shar Pei, a.k.a Chinese Fighting Dog Doberman Pinscher Dogue De Bordeaux, a.k.a. Bordeaux Bulldog, French Mastiff. German Shepherd Great Dane Jindo Dog, a.k.a. Chindo Kuvasz Mastiff (including Bull Mastiff, Neopolitan Mastiff ) Pit Bull (including Pit Bull Terriers , American Pit Bull Terrier, any Staffordshire Terrier or Bull Terrier) Presa Canario , a.k.a. Canary Dogs Rottweiler Tosa Inu Wolf, Wolf-Dog Hybrid (including all wolf-like breeds).
Parking Details: Unreserved: $175/month, reserved: $250/month.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Trellis House have any available units?
Trellis House has 102 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Trellis House have?
Some of Trellis House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trellis House currently offering any rent specials?
Trellis House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Trellis House pet-friendly?
Yes, Trellis House is pet friendly.
Does Trellis House offer parking?
Yes, Trellis House offers parking.
Does Trellis House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Trellis House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Trellis House have a pool?
Yes, Trellis House has a pool.
Does Trellis House have accessible units?
Yes, Trellis House has accessible units.
Does Trellis House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trellis House has units with dishwashers.
