/
/
/
carriage place
118 Apartments for rent in Carriage Place, Aurora, CO
4 Units Available
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1290 sqft
Property very conveniently located. Residents can simply bike and walk to run errands. Also near the Colorado interstates. Each unit comes with a fully equipped kitchen and is found in a small, pet-friendly community.
1 Unit Available
17122 E Kent Dr
17122 East Kent Drive, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1812 sqft
17122 E Kent Dr Available 07/15/20 Fresh Home with Cherry Creek School District - Updated and Upgraded- This lovely four bedroom, two bathroom home with two car attached garage features vaulted ceilings in the living room, beautiful kitchen with
1 Unit Available
17233 East Kenyon Drive
17233 East Kenyon Drive, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2148 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 3 bath single-family home, on a quiet cul-de-sac, large back yard, only a 1/4 block from the elementary school! Extra parking in the over-sized driveway and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms.
18 Units Available
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to E. Hampden Ave in Aurora, CO. Recently upgraded pet-friendly residences feature wood flooring, private patios, French windows and walk-in closets in a community with on-site laundry, hot tub, garage, gym and BBQ space.
1 Unit Available
4460 S Pitkin St Unit 118
4460 South Pitkin Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
818 sqft
This 818 square foot condominium features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This beautiful condo offers a spacious living room with a fireplace, wooden floors in the kitchen and living room. There are ceiling fans throughout the home.
1 Unit Available
18060 East Bellewood Drive
18060 East Bellewood Drive, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1870 sqft
**CHOOSE A 2-YEAR LEASE FOR $1,800/MONTH!!!** This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
4264 South Fundy Way
4264 South Fundy Way, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1230 sqft
Don't miss out on this great property in a quiet neighborhood! This property features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 1,230 square feet of livable space.
1 Unit Available
17478 E. Whitaker Dr.
17478 East Whitaker Drive, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
17478 E. Whitaker Dr. Available 09/09/20 Beautiful Single Family Home in Aurora! 2 Bed, 1 Bath Available September 9th! - To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 770-3776, 17478-e-whitaker-dr@rent.dynasty.
1 Unit Available
4333 S Andes Way Apt 203
4333 South Andes Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
982 sqft
Enjoy this nicely updated two bedroom, two bath condo. It is located very close to Quincy Reservoir. Easy access to shopping. This is a nicely updated, 2nd floor unit with a patio and mountain views. Laundry included in unit.
1 Unit Available
4894 S Quintero St
4894 South Quintero Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1134 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath multilevel home is a treasure with many special features. All bedrooms upstairs with a fully finished basement with a separate laundry/utility room.
1 Unit Available
19564 E Sunset Cir
19564 E Sunset Cir, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1415 sqft
Unique opportunity to lease a beautiful NEW townhouse! This home is breathtaking inside and out. Open concept ranch with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, office, and laundry room.
1 Unit Available
3121 South Kalispell Street
3121 South Kalispell Street, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2900 sqft
This beautifully renovated, spacious house located in Aurora, CO 80013. Has a hardwood floors all around the house, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main floor and one bedroom and 1,5 bathrooms downstairs.
1 Unit Available
19332 East Purdue Circle
19332 East Purdue Circle, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,205
1675 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
4296 S Halifax Way
4296 South Halifax Way, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1256 sqft
COMING SOON! NEW PICTURES COMING SOON! This 1,256 square foot house sits on a 5,184 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
3459 S Uravan Way
3459 South Uravan Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,008
900 sqft
Transferring my lease from April to November Its up to the new lease holder if they want to renew after November Need to find somebody by February 15 so please contact me with any questions! Apartment is in waterfield court there is a pool and gym
1 Unit Available
4933 S. Rifle Ct.
4933 South Rifle Court, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
881 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home in Aurora! Available NOW! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 206-350-7032! Available NOW is this home tucked into a quiet neighborhood in Aurora near E. Smoky Hill and S.
1 Unit Available
2706 South Sedalia Street
2706 South Sedalia Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1432 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with a detached two-car garage. This two-story home is located in the Aurora Knolls neighborhood and is situated on a large lot with a fenced back yard. Living room features a gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
18836 E. Linvale Place
18836 East Linvale Place, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA Home on Corner Lot Features New Flooring Throughout! EZ Access E470 & Buckley AFB! Cherry Creek School District.
1 Unit Available
17885 E. Bethany Place
17885 East Bethany Place, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
802 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath Home for rent in Aurora Knolls - To schedule a showing: https://propertyalliance.appfolio.com/listings/detail/4afe349b-de13-400b-89a9-783745549086 This is a wonderful home located in Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights.
1 Unit Available
18091 East Bellewood Drive
18091 East Bellewood Drive, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1478 sqft
This tri-level home is waiting for you to move in! This gorgeous house sits on a large corner lot with a hydrant on the property.
10 Units Available
The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Best combination of location and lifestyle and ideally located near the University of Denver, Aurora. Newly renovated units have upgraded kitchens, lighting, and washer/dryers. Gated access community is situated in a park-like setting that is just a few minutes from many shopping and dining options.
12 Units Available
Dove Valley Apartments
7550 S Blackhawk St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,361
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1220 sqft
Wheelchair-accessible units with balconies and open floor plans. Residents can reserve poolside BBQ grills for private parties. Very secure, gated community. Many close by shopping options: Shops at Dove Valley, Parker Antique Shoppe, and many more.
19 Units Available
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
810 sqft
Updated homes with ceiling fans and patios. Tenants can enjoy two soccer fields, a billiards room and cyber cafe. Close to City Center Park. Right beside I-225.
6 Units Available
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
847 sqft
Upgraded units have new appliances, new appliances, and gorgeous fixtures and lighting. Tenants have full access to a fitness center, two on-site pools, and two tennis courts. Within minutes of Cherry Creek Reservoir and Town Center at Aurora. Very quiet and laid back community.
