/
/
stonegate
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM
295 Apartments for rent in Stonegate, CO📍
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
9355 Amison Circle
9355 Amison Circle, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1439 sqft
Nice Townhome in pool community. Open and comfortable floor plan. Covered front porch and balcony. In-front street parking and 2 car tandem garage. Great location with easy C-470 highway access.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
9305 Las Ramblas #B
9305 Las Ramblas Court, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1505 sqft
9305 Las Ramblas #B Available 07/16/20 Parker Beautiful Townhome !! - Beautiful Town home !!!!!!!!!!! Main floor home that features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. When you enter into this home you will be surprised.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
9362 Amison Cir. #102
9362 Amison Circle, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1436 sqft
Updated 3 Bed/4 Bath Townhouse in Stonegate!!!! - Beautifully updated two story townhome in desirable Stonegate community!! New Paint and Carpet throughout unit!!! Kitchen features hardwood floors, sliding doors to balcony and all appliances
1 of 36
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
15585 Quarry Hill Drive
15585 Quarry Hill Drive, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2305 sqft
15585 Quarry Hill Drive Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 2 story home on corner lot in Stonegate! - This home has been updated to include beautiful wood floors, new carpet and paint, The kitchen has newer appliances, formal dining room, family room with
Results within 1 mile of Stonegate
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
39 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1235 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,310
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1235 sqft
Open floor plans and top-notch amenities such as fireplace, patio/balcony, and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour fitness center and year-round heated pool. Perfectly situated in the center of Douglas County.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10052 Nadine Lane
10052 Nadine Avenue, Douglas County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2574 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Maintenance Free and Easy Living in a Fantastic Neighborhood. Meridian Village is one of the most sought after places to live in South Metro Denver.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
9023 Apache Plume Drive
9023 Apache Plume Drive, Douglas County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1164 sqft
Freshly painted, corner unit condo in Cottonwood South. Easy access to E-470, tons of shopping and dining options, and the Cherry Creek Trail.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
15540 Canyon Gulch Lane
15540 Canyon Gulch Lane, Douglas County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1060 sqft
Relax in your new home today located in the Englewood area.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
8834 Cloverleaf Circle
8834 Cloverleaf Circle, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1406 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clarke Farms
1 Unit Available
11209 Gilcrest St
11209 Gilcrest Street, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3137 sqft
4 bed/ 2.5 bath Single Family Home for Rent in Parker! - This 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 3,137 sq.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17297 Wilde Avenue #204
17297 Wilde Avenue, Douglas County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1164 sqft
Nothing Beats New!! - For the pickiest of renters with high standards only, this brand new condo with an open floor plan overlooks a nice interior open space and is ideally located a block off Jordan and E-470 with easy access to I-25, DTC,
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bradbury Ranch
1 Unit Available
10748 Appaloosa Court
10748 Appaloosa Court, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1882 sqft
Bradbury Ranch Stunner-Available Now-Parker 80134 - This beautiful home has an open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings, spacious living areas, updated kitchen including Quartz counters, stainless appliance, and a sunny eat-in area that over looks the
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clarke Farms
1 Unit Available
11340 Haswell Dr.
11340 Haswell Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1783 sqft
MOVE IN READY! GREAT PRICE!!! Parker Home - Let me show you this wonderful home in the highly sought out neighborhood Clarke Farms in Parker Colorado! WOW! Beautiful Three bedroom, Three bath home about 1784 sq ft.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302
8420 Canyon Rim Trail, Douglas County, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1352 sqft
** Lower Rental Price ** Desirable Canyon Rim Condo on the 3rd floor, has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious open floor plan, Kitchen has granite counter tops, living room has a nook area perfect for a study.
1 of 26
Last updated December 15 at 09:01pm
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
10428 Celestine Pl
10428 Celestine Place, Douglas County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3543 sqft
Gorgeous home in the heart of Stonegate in Parker. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings and lots of windows make this home feel open and bright.
Results within 5 miles of Stonegate
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
16 Units Available
Dove Valley Apartments
7550 S Blackhawk St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,328
1220 sqft
Wheelchair-accessible units with balconies and open floor plans. Residents can reserve poolside BBQ grills for private parties. Very secure, gated community. Many close by shopping options: Shops at Dove Valley, Parker Antique Shoppe, and many more.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
40 Units Available
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stone Canyon Apartments in Parker. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
$
14 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,196
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,147
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
46 Units Available
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,391
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1468 sqft
Minutes from key locations: I-25, Lincoln Light Rail Station, and Park Meadows. Property offers facilities for residents, including a clubhouse and business center. Heated pools flanked by a tanning deck and beautiful fountain. Surrounded by basketball courts, a tennis court, and a putting green.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
$
17 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,263
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,492
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1192 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
Inverness
23 Units Available
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,412
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,230
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1083 sqft
Homes with designer kitchens, private patios, and walk-in closets, close to hiking and biking trails. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bike storage, and a spa. Just 15 minutes from Denver Tech Center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,427
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,452
1382 sqft
Greatness has no peak at Peak83. Experience an apartment community that raises every expectation. Peak83 is about to give you a breath of fresh air.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Stonegate rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,190.
Some of the colleges located in the Stonegate area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Arapahoe Community College, and University of Colorado Colorado Springs. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Stonegate from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Westminster.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO