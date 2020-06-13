AL
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

103 Apartments for rent in Greeley, CO

Downtown Greeley
Downtown Greeley
156 Units Available
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,070
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
874 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.
28 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,360
853 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
1091 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1042 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
16 Units Available
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1074 sqft
Located at 35th Ave and W 7th St, close to US 34-BUS and Highway 85. Residents enjoy cable ready apartments with air conditioning. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry.
25 Units Available
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
944 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.
7 Units Available
Royal Gardens
2101 22nd Ave, Greeley, CO
Studio
$899
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1084 sqft
Located close to the University of North Carolina, these carpeted units feature hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry, carports, and a swimming pool, among other facilities for residents.
Downtown Greeley
10 Units Available
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$849
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
809 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greeley Apartments in Greeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,151
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.

28th St - 35th Ave
1 Unit Available
2209 44th Ave
2209 44th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2028 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch style house in Virginia Hills a quiet family neighborhood. Main Floor has Living Room with fireplace, Kitchen, Dining Area, 2 Bedrooms and full bath.

Westmoor Acres
1 Unit Available
3727 W 6th St
3727 6th Street, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1924 sqft
This is a beautifully cared for ranch style house with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. The main floor is all laminate with living room, kitchen, dining area, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.

Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1828 14th St
1828 14th Street, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3088 sqft
This home has all new flooring, new paint and is within walking distance to the Hospital. It has a 2 car tandem garage. There is a sprinkler system for the yard and is on a spacious corner lot.

Woodbriar
1 Unit Available
1635 34th Ave
1635 34th Avenue, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1632 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1635 34th Ave in Greeley. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
6915 West 3rd Street
6915 3rd Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1192 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1833218.

1 Unit Available
1326 63rd Avenue
1326 63rd Avenue, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2300 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1780583.

1 Unit Available
1120 79th Avenue
1120 79th Avenue, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2100 sqft
Available July 3rd 2020 Dog Negotiable / Breed restrictions apply - SORRY NO CATS This is a beautiful brand new 4 bed 2.5 bath home.

1 Unit Available
7706 23rd Street Road
7706 23rd Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
3108 sqft
Large sunny ranch! Private master on one side of home with large attached bath & walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms on other side of home. Open floor plan w/large living area, kitchen & dining. Laundry room is large with countertop for folding.

Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
1729 28th St.
1729 28th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
Centrally located and close to everything! 5 minute drive to Greeley Mall, great dining and UNC! Amazing updated 2 bedroom apartment in Greeley! Newer flooring, two-tone painted walls and cabinets with a great open floor plan.

28th St - 35th Ave
1 Unit Available
4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523
4672 West 20th Street Road, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1560 sqft
2 Bedroom, 3 bath, vaulted ceilings, and includes all kitchen appliances. Gas fireplace, large master bedroom with 5 piece master bath and walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom has private bath also.

Edwards
1 Unit Available
814 36th ave
814 36th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Update Home Near Bittersweet Park - Property Id: 300072 Located off West 10th St in Greeley, this beautiful duplex unit is within 5-10 minutes of UNC and NCMC with easy access to 34 Business.

1 Unit Available
2990 W C St #3
2990 W C St, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1259 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House w/ Shed Available NOW! - Come see this spacious modular home with large bedrooms, tall ceilings, open concept kitchen! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House with a small shed. Washer/Dryer hookups.

1 Unit Available
2305 78th Avenue
2305 78th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1747 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Amazing house in quiet neighborhood in west Greeley. Backs up to open space / greenbelt; there are no neighbors behind you! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a modern open floor plan and a lot of natural light.

Edwards
1 Unit Available
831 36th Ave ct
831 36th Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
831 36th Ave CT - Property Id: 292966 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292966 Property Id 292966 (RLNE5830028)

Downtown Greeley
1 Unit Available
1210 9th Ave A
1210 9th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1088 sqft
Unit A Available 07/15/20 Beautiful large downtown apartment - Property Id: 285653 Welcome to this beautiful, large downtown apartment.

Downtown Greeley
1 Unit Available
1430 8th Avenue #1
1430 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$995
Lovely 1 bedroom apartment NOW - Come take a look at this great 1 bedroom apartment close to downtown. Main floor unit, 1 bath, D/W, A/C, Hardwood floors, Off street parking, Has steps to enter.

Arlington
1 Unit Available
1834 8th Avenue
1834 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
1472 sqft
1834 8th Avenue Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Home - Five bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath home walking distance to campus. Master bedroom on first floor has half bath. Four additional generous sized bedrooms upstairs with second full bath.

Median Rent in Greeley

The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Greeley is $651, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $844.
Studio
$564
1 Bed
$651
2 Beds
$844
3+ Beds
$1,228
City GuideGreeleyThey say in real estate: location, location, location. In this case, the location boasts both gorgeous mountain vistas and expansive, flowing plains. The town of Greeley, located in central Colorado, is nestled in the Front Range foothills at the foot of the gorgeous Rocky Mountains. Greeley, CO can chase its roots as far back as the Oregon Trail; the town is adjacent to a former popular stop and post office on the trek out West in the late 1800s.
Life in Greeley
While property sales have stayed relatively constant, the median sale price of a Greeley home has vastly increased over the past five years from approximately $125k to about $180k. That’s a positive jump of over 30% since 2009, more than big brother Denver can say. Further north and west of 8th Ave/US 85 decrease in price of housing.

First and foremost, newcomers should be prepared for a challenge when first coming to Greely since a large majority of the streets running both directions are in sequential order; with numbered ‘St’ running East-West and numbered ‘Ave’ running North-South. 8th Ave serves as the main border road to the East of the university, and is the place to be any day - or night - of the week. Highway 34 serves as a border road to the South while also providing quick and easy access out of town, and I-25. Most residential and commercial buildings in Greeley are contained within the area northwest of the 8th Ave/Highway 34 intersection, with some new housing developing directly to the East of 8th Ave. These newly built homes are not alone; construction is seemingly sprouting up everywhere.

Renters make up half of Greeley’s population. Most of these are students studying at the University of Northern Colorado. Though typically regarded and known for its top-notch nursing school, UNC has produced recent success both scholastically in the nursing program, and athletically, appearing in the 2011 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

If you’re looking for a place to rent for an incoming University of Northern Colorado student beyond on-campus housing, the area just north of 20th Street has multiple unit housing available. Most available rentals in this area are on a first come, first served basis. Typically prospective renters can be patient to find the “right” space, but should be prepared to agree to terms on a lease – paperwork in hand - the moment they visit the unit. Planning on an August or May move-in date could be good for free help with the beginning and end of the college terms (don’t tell ‘em I told you). But generally, finding and moving into rental units during June and July can save money on the monthly rent. As the college student population disperses for the summer months, landlords have a smaller pool of renters to choose from and the higher competition drives down prices. Lock in a summer rate for a full twelve month contract and save serious cash over the length of a full college term and then some.

Using US 85 to travel the 60 miles south to DIA avoids dreaded I25 & I70 traffic through Denver, while boasting a DIA arrival in the same or less amount of time as it would take through the Interstate 25/70 corridor...with no traffic.

Access to the quintessential Colorado getaway in the Rock Mountains is surprisingly simple despite Greeley’s proximity to wide open eastern plains. Again unlike most Colorado residents and tourists, Greeley residents can drive to Rocky Mountain National Park in just over an hour and a half using US 36, rather than an Interstate which is typical. And again they can do it in the same amount of time, or less. The best of the local fare is easy to find as nearly all restaurants are on the main road through town, 8th Ave. For a more upscale evening, the Greeley Chop House situated precariously on the corner of 8th Ave and 8th St is an absolute must. A fine dining experience with amazing cuts and cooks of meats one would expect from a town with beef as the primary industry outside of Northern Colorado Medical Center in downtown.

To get away from the commotion of Main Street, head West to Fat Albert’s Restaurant on 27th Ave and 17th Street for some good old fashioned fried food. Stay for the desserts. Travel just West of the university on US 34, to Crabtree Brewery for a taste of a good, local brew.

Greeley, CO truly offers a wide array of outdoor fun, from mountain ranges, to flowing plains. But it’s the blossoming of 8th Ave region of this still quiet town that has a little something for everybody.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Greeley?
In Greeley, the median rent is $564 for a studio, $651 for a 1-bedroom, $844 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,228 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Greeley, check out our monthly Greeley Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Greeley?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Greeley include Downtown Greeley.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Greeley?
Some of the colleges located in the Greeley area include Aims Community College, University of Northern Colorado, University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, and Front Range Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Greeley?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Greeley from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.

