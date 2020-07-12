/
lynn knoll
231 Apartments for rent in Lynn Knoll, Aurora, CO
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,026
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
964 sqft
Welcome to Retreat at Fitzsimons, a newly-renovated apartment community in Aurora, Colorado. Our gorgeous one- and two-bedroom Aurora, CO apartments are the ideal complement for your active and stylish lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
912 sqft
Bright, modern apartments close to I-225, Bicentennial Park, fine dining and large shopping center with Target. Newly remodeled apartments offer hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Amenities on site include pool, playground, BBQs and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
15 Units Available
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,059
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
850 sqft
Small, social community. Cozy units with wood-burning fireplaces. Pet-friendly. Within walking distance of shops, schools, the Fitzsimmons Hospital District, and El Dorado Nightclub.
Results within 1 mile of Lynn Knoll
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
19 Units Available
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
810 sqft
Updated homes with ceiling fans and patios. Tenants can enjoy two soccer fields, a billiards room and cyber cafe. Close to City Center Park. Right beside I-225.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
850 sqft
Units include stainless steel appliances, plush carpet over wood-style flooring, and dark wood cabinetry. On-site residential access to fully-equipped fitness center and sparkling pool.
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
8 Units Available
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
819 sqft
Great location in Aurora, CO just minutes from I-225 and the new Fitzsimons Light Rail Stop. Residents live in units with balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community features pool, fitness center and pet park.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
72 Units Available
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,471
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1120 sqft
Awesome, pet-friendly community with bark park, ground level dining, and shopping. Steps from RTD light rail station. Updated apartments with island kitchens, hardwood-style floors, and glass mosaic tile backsplashes.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,035
650 sqft
Welcome to Fitz on 14th, where comfort and convenience are found in these lovely Aurora apartments! The beauty of nature envelops this lavish community, providing its residents with the some of the best amenities around.
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
14 Units Available
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1400 sqft
Recently renovated residences that boast open, airy floor plans and private outdoor space, amid a community that features a gym, swimming pool, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Practice your game at the on-site tennis and volleyball courts!
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1333 Eagle St
1333 Eagle Street, Aurora, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2156 sqft
1333 Eagle St Aurora - Property Id: 318675 Brick ranch style home over 2000 sq ft. Close to all your schools, CU Anschutz Medical Center, Childrens Hospital, VA Hospital, walk to light rail and bus lines. Well maintained house.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1161 Ursula St
1161 Ursula Street, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1687 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1161 Ursula St in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11295 E 6th Pl
11295 East 6th Place, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2364 sqft
*** AVAILABLE AUGUST 12TH! *** Beautiful and well maintained 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1350 Peoria Street
1350 Peoria Street, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,035
750 sqft
Discover sophisticated, affordable residential living just minutes from the UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus. Our renovated apartments are spacious, modern, unique, and designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
140 E Del Mar Circle
140 Del Mar Cir, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
762 sqft
About Park 146 WELCOME HOME TO PARK146 APARTMENT HOMES! Discover sophisticated, affordable residential living just minutes from the UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14602 E 2nd Ave Bldg C #200
14602 East 2nd Avenue, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
982 sqft
Second story two bed two bath apartment home available now! Section 8 accepted, apply now! - Natalia Moriel 720.451.2960 Natalia.Moriel@realatlas.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
84 Nome Way - C, Unit C
84 Nome Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Great family townhome in quiet neighborhood. Easy access to trail system and parks*new paint*new carpet*new flooring*Attached garage, fireplace, W/D in unit! Located close to I-225 with a park across the street.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
935 Lima Street
935 Lima Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1108 sqft
This Won't Last Long! 3 Bed, 1 Bath House With Fenced In Yard! - Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email! Aaron - 502-807-4043 aaron.levitt@realatlas.
Last updated July 12 at 05:23pm
1 Unit Available
79 W Del Mar Cir
79 Del Mar Cir, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
This 2 bed, 1 bath 800 sq ft home is available soon! Located blocks from schools, parks and shopping. Quick access to highways and public transportation. Owners pays water and trash. Tenant responsible for Gas, Electricity, and Lawn Maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
15162 East 8th Avenue - 1
15162 East 8th Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
800 sqft
-Available Immediately -Section 8 is welcome -This is a Tri-Plex. -Address: Cross Streets are: E 8th Ave and N Chambers Rd. Near I-225 and 6th Ave -Single Family Residence (Tri-Plex property) -2 Bedroom -1 bathroom -Rent: $1375.00 -Deposit: $1375.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14333 E 1st Drive, #208
14333 East 1st Drive, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
14333 E 1st Drive, #208 Available 04/03/20 OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Like-New 2bd/2ba Condo with Garage! - This beautiful 2bd/2ba 1,167 sqft. condo in the Cherry Grove Community overlooks the Highline Canal and backs up to open space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12700 E. 13th Place
12700 East 13th Place, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1092 sqft
12700 E.
Results within 5 miles of Lynn Knoll
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
40 Units Available
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1220 sqft
Elegant touches include crown molding and designer fixtures. Resort-style pool crowned by a fountain. On-site management and 24 hour maintenance.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
56 Units Available
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,026
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1380 sqft
Extra conveniences like emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and option for credit card payments. Modern fitness center with bouldering wall. Grassy courtyards with barbeque areas. Walk to Horseshoe Park.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
15 Units Available
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,156
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1079 sqft
Modern complex complete with sparkling pool, community grill stations, covered parking and an all-inclusive fitness center. Located near Kennedy Golf Course and Cherry Creek Reservoir.
