153 Apartments for rent in Berthoud, CO📍
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
843 Winding Brook Drive
843 Winding Brook Dr, Berthoud, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1740 sqft
Available 08/07/20 NEW Town Home! Just a short stroll from downtown Berthoud.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2877 Big Thunder Road
2877 Big Thunder Road, Berthoud, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1876 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1898822. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 22
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2422 Tabor St
2422 Tabor Street, Berthoud, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available 06/01/20 Tabor Street Berthoud - Property Id: 274446 Located in the Hammond Farm Development near new golf course off Berthoud Parkway, Berthoud. A stunning 3,500 sq ft 5 bedroom, loft, and 4 bathroom 2-story beauty.
Results within 1 mile of Berthoud
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1341 Woodcock Street
1341 Woodcock Street, Larimer County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1785 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home for rent in Heron Pointe! - Check out this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home for rent in Heron Pointe! This home was built in 2017 and boasts over 1,780 finished sq. ft.
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1362 Murrlet St
1362 Murrlet Street, Larimer County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1785 sqft
Available August 1st -- 4 bed/2.5 bath -- $2,000/mo. No pets allowed Beautiful 2 story split-level home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large unfinished basement.
Results within 5 miles of Berthoud
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
$
Downtown Loveland
24 Units Available
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1070 sqft
Heart of the city living. Luxury amenities include a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern floor plans. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and a coffee bar available. Trash valet service provided. Bike storage available. Guest suites.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
East Central Loveland
14 Units Available
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$975
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,296
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
968 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Southeast Loveland
4 Units Available
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1218 sqft
Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Loveland
5 Units Available
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
955 sqft
Close to Glen Arbor Park and Orchards Shopping Center. Open plan layouts featuring large kitchens with modern finishes. Each spacious bedroom has its own bathroom. Property offers a rooftop patio with mountain and downtown views.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
906 N. Garfield Ave.,
906 North Garfield Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1470 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Townhome for Rent in Loveland! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story townhome in central Loveland. This townhome boasts over 1,465 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Loveland - Campion
1 Unit Available
1338 22nd St. SW
1338 Southwest 22nd Street, Larimer County, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,925
1686 sqft
Charming 5-Bedroom Home in South Loveland! - Available NOW! Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
616 Colorado Ave
616 Colorado Avenue, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1747 sqft
616 Colorado Ave Available 08/14/20 Ranch Home Close to Downtown Loveland with Finished Basement - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This adorable ranch style home is located in old town Loveland on a spacious
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Lake
1 Unit Available
2526 Kittredge Drive
2526 Kittredge Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1469 sqft
2526 Kittredge Drive Available 08/01/20 RANCH STYLE 3 BED/2 BATH HOME IN WEST LOVELAND AVAILABLE AUGUST 1! - Welcome to this great ranch home in the desirable NW Windemere neighborhood in Loveland.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
1 Unit Available
2861 Chickaree Pl SW
2861 Chickaree Place Southwest, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2048 sqft
2861 Chickaree Pl SW Available 07/31/20 Great 3-Bedroom Home in Quiet Loveland Cul-De-Sac! ! - Available July 31 Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3659 Barnard Ln.
3659 Barnard Lane, Johnstown, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2544 sqft
3659 Barnard Ln. Available 07/01/20 Large 2 Story Home in Carlson Farm, Minutes From I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** New carpet and vinyl installed! 4 Bed / 4 Bath 2 Story 2544 Sq. Ft.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1210 N. 3rd St.
1210 North 3rd Street, Johnstown, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2344 sqft
Beautiful Duplex in Johnstown!!! - Don't miss your chance to rent this Amazing 3 bed 3 bath duplex in Johnstown. Upon entering is an open floor plan with a large living room and a fireplace. Main floor master suite with bathroom and walk in closet.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
275 Carina Cir. #103
275 Carina Circle, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1745 sqft
275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Close to I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This gorgeous 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome features: 1682 Sq. Ft.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
1875 E 11th St.
1875 East 11th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2072 sqft
1875 E 11th St. Available 09/11/20 Nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This cute 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Loveland was built in 2012.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Loveland - Campion
1 Unit Available
2056 S. Colorado Ave
2056 South Colorado Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1214 sqft
2056 S. Colorado Ave Available 08/15/20 Live in this half duplex! 3 Bed 2 bath in Loveland! - Half a Duplex! Fenced in back yard with dog run area & screened in back porch.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Loveland - Campion
1 Unit Available
252 Primrose Dr.
252 Primrose Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1737 sqft
252 Primrose Dr. Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** - 3 Bed - 2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
1 Unit Available
1209 S. Del Norte Drive
1209 South Del Norte Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1824 sqft
1209 S.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
430 Harrison Avenue
430 Harrison Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2155 sqft
430 Harrison Avenue Available 06/26/20 Stunning Vintage 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 2-Story Home in Loveland with Old Town Charm! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This amazing 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mariana Butte
1 Unit Available
4289 Lookout Dr.
4289 Lookout Drive, Loveland, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3748 sqft
4289 Lookout Dr. Available 06/22/20 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Mariana Butte! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This beautiful home features over 3700 finished Sq. Ft. and includes: 5 Bed, 3.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
330 West 9th Street
330 West 9th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1269 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 full baths located blocks from downtown. You can ride your bike or walk to great restaurants and breweries as well as Lake Loveland and Dwayne Webster Veterans Park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Berthoud rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,180.
Some of the colleges located in the Berthoud area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Berthoud from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.