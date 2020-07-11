Apartment List
/
CO
/
aurora
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM

145 Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Aurora apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
53 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,036
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1380 sqft
Extra conveniences like emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and option for credit card payments. Modern fitness center with bouldering wall. Grassy courtyards with barbeque areas. Walk to Horseshoe Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
850 sqft
Units include stainless steel appliances, plush carpet over wood-style flooring, and dark wood cabinetry. On-site residential access to fully-equipped fitness center and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
52 Units Available
Tallyn's Reach
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,240
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1234 sqft
Spacious homes surrounded by a gorgeous landscape. Units include kitchen islands, granite counters and laundry. Enjoy on-site fire pit, community garden and gym. Right near E-470.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
74 Units Available
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,471
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1120 sqft
Awesome, pet-friendly community with bark park, ground level dining, and shopping. Steps from RTD light rail station. Updated apartments with island kitchens, hardwood-style floors, and glass mosaic tile backsplashes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
19 Units Available
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,378
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to E. Hampden Ave in Aurora, CO. Recently upgraded pet-friendly residences feature wood flooring, private patios, French windows and walk-in closets in a community with on-site laundry, hot tub, garage, gym and BBQ space.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
$
12 Units Available
Centretech
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All units have electric kitchens and appliances. There are oversized windows around the apartment to open up the beautiful Rocky Mountain view. Near the Colorado Community College. Many grocery options such as the Bon Faire Market, Dr. Sauce Food Co, and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
Expo Park
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$898
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
852 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Expo, a welcoming community of studio, one, and two-bedroom Aurora, Colorado apartments for rent. Conveniently located near I-225 and the light rail, your home will provide quick and easy access to everywhere you need to be.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
Saddle Rock Ridge
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,396
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,052
1263 sqft
Two-tone paint and crown molding. Upscale amenities like a tanning bed and putting green. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, water features, and stone sundeck.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
56 Units Available
Saddle Rock Ridge
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,312
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1135 sqft
Springs at Eagle Bend in Aurora, Colorado, offers community amenities and in-home conveniences that make for an enjoyable modern lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
168 Units Available
Heather Gardens
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,220
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1093 sqft
Spur at Iliff Station offers spacious studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans for rent in Aurora, CO. Check out our Amenities page to see whats included in your luxury finish package.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
5 Units Available
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,543
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1346 sqft
Spacious, newer apartments featuring high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-style plank flooring throughout. Resort-style pool, clubhouse, and outdoor kitchen area. Business center and conference room provided.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Expo Park
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1393 sqft
Located between Expo Park and Ben Bezoff Park. Close to Fat Boys Bar Grill, Captain D's, Megenagna, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, and more. Homey units and their residents have access to the swimming pool and monthly social events.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,035
650 sqft
Welcome to Fitz on 14th, where comfort and convenience are found in these lovely Aurora apartments! The beauty of nature envelops this lavish community, providing its residents with the some of the best amenities around.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Tollgate Overlook
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
850 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths and mature trees. Sprawling swimming pool with a sundeck and lounge chairs. Community blog to keep residents abreast of local news and events. Minutes from I-225.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
43 Units Available
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1266 sqft
Luxurious units have kitchens with backsplash, granite counters and modern lighting fixtures. Community offers pool with spa, outdoor fire pit and tree-lined streets. Located close to the Aurora Reservoir and Saddle Rock Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
36 Units Available
Fitzsimons
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,355
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1148 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
18 Units Available
Center Pointe
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
919 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to public transportation, I-225 and I-25. Units feature stainless steel appliances, nickel hardware and patios or balconies. Luxury community includes fitness center, garage and business center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
4 Units Available
Expo Park
Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,139
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It is time that your search for Aurora apartments came to an end at Trailpoint on Highline.
Results within 1 mile of Aurora
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
52 Units Available
Gateway
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1314 sqft
This charming community offers ample on-site amenities, including a resident lounge, fitness space and green space. Apartments offer several floor plan options, designer finishes and storage. Near I-70 and DIA.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Lowry Field
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
15 Units Available
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1110 sqft
Featuring one and two bedroom newly renovated floor plans with contemporary stainless steel or black appliances, espresso or oak cabinetry, oversize windows, washer and dryer, private patios or balconies, ample storage and wood burning fire places!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
24 Units Available
Gateway
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1329 sqft
Contemporary homes with oversized balconies and walk-in closets. Ample community amenities, including a coffee bar, pool and working stations. Near I-70 for a smooth commute. Close to Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
150 Units Available
Denver International Airport
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1126 sqft
IN-PERSON, SELF GUIDED TOURS and VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! Live life connected to all that Denver has to offer at Outlook Gateway! The newest, luxury apartment community in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Courtney Downs Apartment Homes
15849 E Jamison Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,229
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Resort-style pool with shaded cabanas and fireside lounge. Resident app for maintenance requests and rent payment on the go. Direct access to multi-use trails and parks.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Aurora, CO

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Aurora apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Aurora apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAurora 3 BedroomsAurora Accessible ApartmentsAurora Apartments under $1,000Aurora Apartments under $1,100Aurora Apartments under $1,200
Aurora Apartments with BalconyAurora Apartments with GarageAurora Apartments with GymAurora Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAurora Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Apartments with Pool
Aurora Apartments with Washer-DryerAurora Cheap PlacesAurora Dog Friendly ApartmentsAurora Furnished ApartmentsAurora Luxury PlacesAurora Pet Friendly PlacesAurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College