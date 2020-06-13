Apartment List
/
CO
/
welby
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:01 PM

245 Apartments for rent in Welby, CO

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
515 E 77th Ave
515 East 77th Avenue, Welby, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1548 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 2.5BA Home with 2-Car Garage and Large Fenced Backyard - Phenomenally located in a quiet neighborhood near all major freeways with easy access to Downtown Denver, Boulder and the Mountains. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
8199 Welby Road
8199 Welby Road, Welby, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come tour this great home located in a convenient location in Thornton! This property features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and 1,100 square feet of livable space.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8463 Monroe Way
8463 Monroe Way, Welby, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1188 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is now Available! With washer and dryer inside unit, eat in kitchen, private yard, and more! Rent: $1525 Security Deposit: $1525 Please call 970.686.6544 ext 2 for showings.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8199 Welby Road #3406
8199 Welby Rd, Welby, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1133 sqft
8199 Welby Road #3406 Available 07/13/20 Spacious Two Bedroom Home in Thornton - Available July 13th, 2020! - Come tour this great home located in a convenient location in Thornton! This property features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8244 Ladean Street Adams County
8244 Ladean Street, Welby, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
960 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom!!!! - 8244 Ladean St is a house in Denver, CO 80229. This 960 square foot house sits on a 7,853 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Welby
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
South Thornton
3 Units Available
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
960 sqft
Near many nature trails along the Rocky Mountains in Thornton. Quaint 1-3 bedroom apartments feature wood flooring and walk in closets. Located near Downtown Boulder and Denver and a wide array of shopping and dining options. Residents particularly enjoy the onsite pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
South Thornton
25 Units Available
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,180
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Thornton
10 Units Available
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1166 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Peak Apartment Homes where the term “community” means everything. Lease today and discover the best of Thornton. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Thornton
7 Units Available
AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature gorgeous views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Large apartments and lofts with W/D in unit, cozy fireplace, dishwasher, and huge closets. Quiet, pet-friendly community.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
South Thornton
8 Units Available
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, playground, BBQ and internet access. Pet-friendly. E-payments available.
Verified

Last updated February 5 at 07:21pm
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
South Thornton
1 Unit Available
9341 Hoffman Way - 2
9341 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$725
150 sqft
Rent Price: $725 Pre-leasing 1 room in spacious, updated 5 bedroom/2 bathroom house. 1 upstairs bedroom available in large home with open floor-plan.
Results within 5 miles of Welby
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Northglenn
2 Units Available
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riviera Apartments in Northglenn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
3 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,179
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
876 sqft
Parkside Apartments in Denver, CO offer affordable living in roomy apartments with balconies and in-unit laundry. There is a pool on-site, along with grilling stations and picnic tables.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Far Horizons
18 Units Available
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,187
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
750 sqft
Playground with climbing structures and monkey bars. Pool surrounded by lounge chairs and shaded table seating. FIve minutes to US-36.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Northglenn
9 Units Available
Keystone
12150 Race St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,366
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
944 sqft
Located conveniently near Boondocks Fun Center for residents' entertainment. Tenants can shop at the nearby Thorncreek Crossing and Washington Point Shopping Center. Can exercise at the close by Wyco Park or use the on-site 24 hour fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
5 Units Available
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,908
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment in Thornton with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. Features walk-in closets, European-style fixtures and private washer and dryer. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and playground.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
7 Units Available
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,533
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed apartments in North Denver with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver, and Thornton's Highpointe District. Beautiful grounds with clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Units have hardwood floors.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Downtown Denver
15 Units Available
Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,642
1355 sqft
In-home washer and dryer. Pet-friendly with no weight restrictions on dogs. LEED Gold Certified with energy star appliances, bicycle maintenance and parking, and on-site compost.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
10 Units Available
The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
775 sqft
Large, open floor plans with balconies. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and picnic areas with grills. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
Five Points
18 Units Available
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,516
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
West Highland
4 Units Available
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,340
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
944 sqft
Located in West Highland with easy access to Sloan's Lake Park and the Downtown Aquarium. Communal clubhouse with 24-hour gym, BBQ facilities, a fire pit, and more. All units have built-in laundry and dishwasher.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Downtown Denver
15 Units Available
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,394
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,724
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1200 sqft
Apartments come with built-in wine racks, ceramic tile floors and a fireplace. Community amenities include a fitness center, landscaped courtyard and game room. Conveniently located right in Historic Ballpark Neighborhood for entertainment.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Southeast Westminster
15 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$924
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
762 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom apartments offer spectacular views that let you live in the shadow of the Rockies. Dishwasher, on-site laundry, and garage. Pet-friendly and access to transit. Clubhouse offers Wi-Fi and fitness center.
City GuideWelby
If you like digging in the dirt, you'll love living in Welby -- this is the little town in Adams County, Colorado, that once fed much of Denver. Its residents are still proud of their agricultural prowess, and you'll fit right in if you want to exchange gardening tips with the locals.

You'll also fit right in if you're a techie, because this bedroom community boasts modern industry as well. The diversity is a source of pride for its residents, but there is still some sparring over how the land should be divided to accommodate different uses. It makes for frequent and lively local debates. With a population of 14,846, according to the 2010 Census, Welby is a bedroom community for Denver just a few miles to the south. Get out your map, and you'll find Welby between Thornton and Commerce City. Two highways -- I-25 and I-76 -- straddle its borders, making this town easy to get to and easy to commute from. If you blink, though, you could miss it, because its area is only 3.8 square miles -- making any concept of neighborhoods essentially nonexistent. But Welby packs a lot into that small space -- a good mix of single- and multifamily residences, commercial businesses, agriculture, and industry.

Finding Your Own Space

Since Welby technically only covers a little less than four miles, many of the places you look at renting will probably have the name of a nearby town like Thornton or Denver in the address, and there isn't a laundry list of neighborhoods in Welby to check out before you decide where to settle -- in fact, there aren't any. But, if you time it right, you may find a studio apartment for rent in Welby proper. Looking for rental condos or rent-to-own townhouses? There are complexes offering the best kind of city apartments in the area. Some even offer smoke-free living options, private patios, balconies, walk-in closets, landscaped grounds, community laundry rooms, swimming pools, clubhouses, fitness centers, and playgrounds. All rental properties in the area offer quick access to highways I-25 and I-76, and there is also public transportation nearby.

Access to Two Worlds

Like Denver, Welby sits at an altitude of just over 5,000 feet -- the better to see the blue sky during the day and the stars at night. And, with roughly 300 days of sunshine each year, it a great place to live and prosper. Flowers and vegetables love it here, although you have to time your planting to coincide with the growing season. But, this is an innovative community, and there are numerous greenhouses to keep those plants healthy and happy in the winter. Energy efficiency and sustainability are taken seriously here. In the fall, the community shows off its finest during Welby Days, with a farmers market, carnival, and craft fair.

Looking for exciting nightlife? It's just 15 miles away in Denver. If you're a sports fan, cheer for your favorite team at the Denver Pepsi Center Sports Stadium. How about some indoor skydiving? The newest trendy sport is practically at your doorstep! No matter what you want, it's either in Welby or not far away.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Welby?
The average rent price for Welby rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,770.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Welby?
Some of the colleges located in the Welby area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Welby?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Welby from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.

