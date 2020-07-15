/
/
berkley
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:43 PM
416 Apartments for rent in Berkley, CO📍
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkley
3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B
3210 West Longfellow Place, Berkley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1100 sqft
Newly Remodeled Two-Story Triplex with Detached Garage and Large Yard! *Open, Bright, and Cozy Unit with Spacious Living Area, 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom. New wooden floors, counter tops, & cabinets.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkley
5420 Umatilla Street
5420 Umatilla Street, Berkley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2016 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Home for Rent - Property Id: 140847 Huge Backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/140847 Property Id 140847 (RLNE5883815)
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkley
6601 Knox Ct
6601 Knox Court, Berkley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1050 sqft
SECTION 8 ACCEPTED. Nice house in north Denver. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom. New floors and new paint throughout. Large corner lot on quite street. Big yard and lots of additional storage. New roof, new furnace, and new water heater.
Results within 1 mile of Berkley
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
16 Units Available
Southeast Westminster
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$924
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
762 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom apartments offer spectacular views that let you live in the shadow of the Rockies. Dishwasher, on-site laundry, and garage. Pet-friendly and access to transit. Clubhouse offers Wi-Fi and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St, Westminster, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
715 sqft
Willowbrook Apartments is a professionally-managed property in Westminster, just northwest of Denver, with easy access to Boulder, Louisville, and Arvada.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkeley
4503 Tennyson St
4503 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Beautiful Upper half Duplex within a block of restaurants! - Available for a 1 year lease! This Duplex is nothing short of amazing with the location, hardwood floors and all the great natural bright light.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
2900 Eliot Cir
2900 Eliot Circle, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
821 sqft
Excellent 2 bedroom, 1 bath garden level apartment located in a 4 plex near 72nd and Federal. The unit has new paint and new carpet. There is 1 assigned parking spot and a shared coin operated laundry on-site. Also, there is a shared courtyard.
1 of 7
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
2801 West 70th Avenue
2801 West 70th Avenue, Westminster, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
850 sqft
To self-tour this unit, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1031997 Lock Box is located opposite side of Amazon Hub near the front door.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7340 Quivas St
7340 Quivas Street, Adams County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,440
1700 sqft
Remodeled 4BD 2BA Home Located In South Westminster - Ricoh Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/58e058b6-149e-4fda-bcce-b10ed44d5846 Youtube Virtual Tour: https://youtu.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
1917 W Elk Pl
1917 West Elk Place, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
946 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME IN SUNNYSIDE / HIGHLANDS AREA - Property Id: 309256 Beautiful END Unit in Sunnyside / Highlands area.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3
4883 West 68th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2200 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! Large 3 bedroom Yacht Club Townhouse W/ 2 Car Garage. - Awesome large 3 bedroom end unit townhouse with a mostly finished basement! Open concept living room and kitchen. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
3820 W 76th Ave B
3820 West 76th Avenue, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
76th Ave Westminster Unit B - Property Id: 314282 **Please Read** 6 month to 1 year lease available with possibility to extend. No sec 8 at this time. Airy remodeled basement apartment.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
7495 Lowell Boulevard
7495 Lowell Boulevard, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
$1000 off of first month's rent for move in within 30 days! This recently renovated top floor 2 BR with new appliances, kitchen fixtures, and upgraded bathroom is available NOW! $105 utility fee covers all utilities except electric Offstreet
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
7160 Stuart Street
7160 Stuart Street, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
900 sqft
Updated pictures are to come, we are updating the property with carpet and fresh paint. Pictures to come soon! This 3 bedroom 1 bath screams out value for a small family. This apartment home is part of a 2 level quadplex. This apt.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Estrella
7050 Pecos Street, Adams County, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,109
465 sqft
New floor, cabinets, and appliances. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
7166 Stuart Street
7166 Stuart Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
690 sqft
Great garden apartment home, part of a quite 4 plex apartment complex. This 1 bedroom has a great floor plan, with a open and inviting kitchen and living room. Parking in back of four plex, large front yard, and mature tree's and landscaping.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
7401 Bradburn Blv
7401 Bradburn Boulevard, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 34
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Berkeley
4443 Tennyson Street
4443 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1756 sqft
3D WALKTHROUGH: https://mpembed.com/show/?m=d5gFjZiP8Pu&mls=1&mdir=1&details=2&mdir=3 Large and open with dedicated living room and dining room! Amazing, custom finished town home in the heart of Tennyson Arts District.
1 of 31
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Berkeley
4568 Wolff Street
4568 Wolff Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Updated Berkeley Home - Nicely updated 3 bedroom/2 bath home on fantastic lot in desirable Berkeley neighborhood. New carpet and wood flooring throughout living room, dining room and kitchen. Open floor plan makes entertaining a breeze.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
6760 Meade Cir Unit C
6760 Meade Cir, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1300 sqft
6760 Meade Cir Unit C Available 04/04/20 Updated 2BD, 2BA Westminster Home with 2-Car Garage, Easy Access to Boulder, I-70 and I-25 - This home feels sleek and modern, with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated light fixtures, and
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Berkeley
4585 Lowell Blvd
4585 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1251 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Denver! - This beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath single family ranch style home with 1,251 sq.
1 of 13
Last updated March 25 at 10:44 AM
1 Unit Available
7070 Masey St.
7070 Masey Street, Adams County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2016 sqft
7070 Masey St. Available 04/09/20 Spacious 4 bedroom home in Westminster! Available April 9th! - To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
6631 Morrison Dr.
6631 Morrison Drive, Adams County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
3136 sqft
Beautiful Updated Home with Finished Basement & Enormous Fenced Yard! AVAILABILITY DATE: August 8, 2020 with flexible start dates.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Chaffee Park
4895 Beach Court
4895 Beach Court, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
961 sqft
CORNER LOT - 3 BED / 1 BATH Denver ranch. Beautiful hardwood floors, Detached 1 car garage w/ 2 additional off street parking spots, Covered front porch, Back Patio. Near 51st and Zuni Community Park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Berkley area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Berkley from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWheat Ridge, COWelby, COShaw Heights, COFederal Heights, COEdgewater, COCommerce City, CO