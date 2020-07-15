Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM
51 Apartments For Rent Near Regis
38 Units Available
Jefferson Park
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,578
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1197 sqft
Newly built community, so residents will be among the first. Stylish interiors with quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, and espresso cabinetry. Courtyard with hammocks and outdoor lounge with firepit. Multi-story fitness center.
30 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,600
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1364 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.
11 Units Available
Berkeley
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,320
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,787
651 sqft
Urban-like community near Tennyson Street. Beautiful architecture, interior upgrades and lots of storage. Near parks, live music venues and restaurants. Patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. On-site garage and 24-hour gym.
13 Units Available
Highland
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,644
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
974 sqft
In trendy LoHi, these eco-friendly apartments offer fantastic downtown Denver views. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit W/D and generous cabinets. Minutes to Downtown Denver, parks and Platte River Trail.
8 Units Available
Highland
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,275
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
390 sqft
Located in the heart of the popular Lower Highlands neighborhood in Denver, CO.
14 Units Available
West Highland
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,319
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,477
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1007 sqft
Highlands Square location just steps from dining and entertainment. Boutique apartments with stainless appliances, hardwood floors and loads of storage. Community amenities include bike storage, coffee bar and gym. Pet-friendly.
26 Units Available
West Highland
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
345 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
750 sqft
Conveniently situated within walking distance to downtown Denver. Each apartment includes a private balcony. Select apartments feature air conditioning. On-site amenities include a courtyard, laundry and bike storage. Reserved car parking available.
16 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
6 Units Available
West Highland
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,325
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
944 sqft
Located in West Highland with easy access to Sloan's Lake Park and the Downtown Aquarium. Communal clubhouse with 24-hour gym, BBQ facilities, a fire pit, and more. All units have built-in laundry and dishwasher.
6 Units Available
Regis
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
935 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
1497 sqft
Upscale, golf course-adjacent apartments and townhomes close to Tennyson Street retail and restaurants. Enjoy in-unit laundry, modern kitchens and access to outdoor pool and spa. Complex also features a fitness center. Pets are welcome.
8 Units Available
Jefferson Park
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,616
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,507
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1183 sqft
Located in Denver's growing Jefferson Park neighborhood, comes with hardwood floors, ice maker, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, online portal, coffee bar and elevator.
4 Units Available
Berkeley
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,599
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This boutique apartment community offers view of the city. In a walkable area with on-site fire pit, grill area, and fifth-level lounge. Spacious apartments include modern upgrades.
6 Units Available
Highland
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,805
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,861
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1085 sqft
Located close to neighborhood galleries, shops and restaurants. Units feature nine-foot ceilings throughout all homes, plank flooring, quartz countertops and spacious cabinets. Community has electric car charging stations, BBQ grills and outdoor fireplace.
4 Units Available
Highland
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,634
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,079
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
1231 sqft
2828 Zuni puts your front door in the middle of one of Denver's trendiest locales. Located at the apex of the popular LoHi neighborhood, 2828 Zuni provides you with a cityscape, mountain views, and a revolutionary living concept.
2 Units Available
West Highland
The Trocadero Apartments
3755 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
915 sqft
Trocadero Apartments have been designed to provide a higher quality environment in which to live. Located just 2.
2 Units Available
Sloan Lake
2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,133
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
715 sqft
Contemporary building with reserved parking. Units have energy-efficient windows with blinds, designer flooring, electric appliances and dishwashers. In Jefferson Park, close to Safeway and Viking Park.
34 Units Available
West Highland
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,228
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,616
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1155 sqft
Spacious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings, wood plank flooring and spacious closets. Conveniently located close to I-70, restaurants, grocery, shopping and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
Highland
LoHi Landing
2910 West 32nd Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,530
600 sqft
Located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Denver, LoHi Landing combines luxury with affordability.
1 Unit Available
Highland
3707 Mariposa Street
3707 Mariposa Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
3200 sqft
Executive Home in LoHi - Property Id: 293477 NO PETS. Executive home with 3BR plus office/3.5BA/3200SF and loaded with upgrades.
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
6760 Meade Cir Unit C
6760 Meade Cir, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1300 sqft
6760 Meade Cir Unit C Available 04/04/20 Updated 2BD, 2BA Westminster Home with 2-Car Garage, Easy Access to Boulder, I-70 and I-25 - This home feels sleek and modern, with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated light fixtures, and
1 Unit Available
Sloan Lake
3032 West 25th Avenue
3032 West 25th Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1824 sqft
Gorgeous 3bed/2.5 bath Victorian Home located in the West Highlands and blocks from Sloan’s Lake.
1 Unit Available
Chaffee Park
4895 Beach Court
4895 Beach Court, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
961 sqft
CORNER LOT - 3 BED / 1 BATH Denver ranch. Beautiful hardwood floors, Detached 1 car garage w/ 2 additional off street parking spots, Covered front porch, Back Patio. Near 51st and Zuni Community Park.
1 Unit Available
Highland
Ivy
1908 West 33rd Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,700
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
1908 W 33rd Ave Unit 206 Available 07/15/20 Luxury Studio Condo in LOHI with Large Private Balcony, Walk to Premium Amenities - Make the most of living in the Mile High City and take advantage of this opportunity to live in one of the most sought
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
3815 Vallejo St
3815 Vallejo Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1924 sqft
3815 Vallejo St Available 07/23/20 Beautiful Remodeled Home with a Garage and Off Street Parking! - Property is currently occupied, please do not disturb current occupants.