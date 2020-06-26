Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1656 Yosemite St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1656 Yosemite St
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:05 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1656 Yosemite St
1656 Yosemite St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Northwest Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1656 Yosemite St, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute brick ranch with a big backyard. Oversized 2 car garage and extended driveway for additional parking.
Pets are allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1656 Yosemite St have any available units?
1656 Yosemite St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
Is 1656 Yosemite St currently offering any rent specials?
1656 Yosemite St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1656 Yosemite St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1656 Yosemite St is pet friendly.
Does 1656 Yosemite St offer parking?
Yes, 1656 Yosemite St offers parking.
Does 1656 Yosemite St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1656 Yosemite St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1656 Yosemite St have a pool?
No, 1656 Yosemite St does not have a pool.
Does 1656 Yosemite St have accessible units?
No, 1656 Yosemite St does not have accessible units.
Does 1656 Yosemite St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1656 Yosemite St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1656 Yosemite St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1656 Yosemite St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Similar Pages
Aurora 1 Bedrooms
Aurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with Parking
Aurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dayton Triangle
Jewell Heights Hoffman Heights
Expo Park
Center Pointe
Northwest Aurora
Tollgate Overlook
Highline Villages
City Center
Apartments Near Colleges
Community College of Aurora
Pickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College